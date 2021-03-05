The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is pleased to announce the return of our stand-alone newspapers in the Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets later this month. The Cleveland Jewish News has been published weekly and has been combined with the Columbus Jewish News every other week since April 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We like to think of this transition over the past 11 months as similar to offering the best of both products to many more people,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the CJPC and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News. “We know many of our longtime readers and loyal advertisers enjoyed the content we provided with the joint Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News, but not everyone was comfortable finding features not in their customary places, especially in our larger combined issue. That’s why we are extremely excited to be able to make this important move going forward.”
The biweekly Columbus Jewish News will return on Thursday, March 18 and the weekly Cleveland Jewish News will continue on Friday, March 19. The March 18 Columbus Jewish News will feature extensive Passover coverage for our Central Ohio readers, and our March 26 issue of the Cleveland Jewish News will provide our Northeast Ohio readers with expanded Passover coverage.
“Like everyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have faced challenges in our business model, but thanks to our loyal subscribers, advertisers and incredibly generous community donors, we are in position to make this announcement,” Adelstein added. “We have heard from so many of you in these last unprecedented 12 months and this is a day our entire staff, board of directors and our communities have anticipated. While we share in the unfortunate financial challenges and hardships the pandemic has brought upon most businesses in our communities, we are cautiously optimistic for a hopeful return to some semblance of normalcy in the coming months. We feel there is no better time to make this transition than the celebration of Passover.”
The Columbus Jewish News will be sent to Central Ohio readers every other Thursday, while the Cleveland Jewish News will be sent to Northeast Ohio subscribers every Friday. We will also resume our newsstand single-copy sales of the CJN throughout local businesses in Cleveland on March 19. The CJN has been available at Corky & Lenny’s at 27091 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere throughout the pandemic, and will continue to be available there as well.
The March 18 Columbus Jewish News will also include our annual Local Lawyers-Super Attorneys special section, featuring stories, profiles, listings and advertisements focused on Columbus lawyers, firms and law schools.
Readers of both newspapers may also continue to enjoy our stories on our two websites, cjn.org (Cleveland Jewish News), and columbusjewishnews.com (Columbus Jewish News), as well as in our daily newsletters. If you don’t already receive our free newsletters, Columbus readers can sign up for any or all of our newsletters at columbusjewishnews.com/esignup; Cleveland readers can sign up at cjn.org/esignup.
To submit news tips and pitches to the Columbus Jewish News, or for any questions about its news and community coverage, email columbuseditorial@cjn.org. To submit news pitches to the Cleveland Jewish News, email editorial@cjn.org. To purchase a gift subscription to either newspaper, visit cjn.org/subscribe or columbusjewishnews.com/subscribe.
For advertising opportunities in either newspaper, contact Vice President of Sales Adam Mandell at amandell@cjn.org or 216-342-5191.