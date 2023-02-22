The Cleveland Jewish News will welcome Columbus native, Josh Radnor, to the Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at Case Western Reserve University at 7 p.m. April 27.
Radnor is an actor, writer, director and musician who attended Columbus Torah Academy in Columbus and graduated from Bexley High School.
He can be seen hunting Nazis alongside Al Pacino in the Jordan Peele-produced “Hunters” for Amazon Prime and “Fleishman Is In Trouble” for F/X & Hulu. He starred as Ted Mosby in the long-running television series, “How I Met Your Mother,” from 2005 to 2014.
Tickets, starting at $36, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at cjn.org/radnor.
For sponsorship opportunities and additional information, contact Gina Lloyd, CJN events manager, at glloyd@cjn.org or 216-342-5196.