The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking winter, spring and summer interns to work within multiple departments, including newsroom, digital and marketing.
If you have completed at least your freshman year of college by June 2021, you can apply for the 10-week Irving I. Stone Editorial Internship, the Violet Spevack Editorial Internship, the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Internship and the Linda and Clifford Wolf Student Internship. Deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 26.
Internship curriculum may include participation in the Cleveland Hillel Foundation Summer Internship Program, which will allow the students to network with other summer interns and the broader Cleveland community.
Interns will gain hands-on experience working across multiple departments and on all CJPC products, including: Cleveland Jewish News. Columbus Jewish News, CJPC magazines, websites, events, advertising sales and social media channels.
For all internships except the marketing internship, submit a resume and three writing samples to editorial@cjn.org (include “CJPC Intern” in the subject line).
For the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing summer internship, submit a resume to amandell@cjn.org (Include “Summer Intern” in the subject line).