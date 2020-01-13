The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking summer interns to work in the editorial, advertising and marketing departments.
If you will have completed at least your freshman year of college by June 2020, you can apply for the 10-week Irving I. Stone Editorial Internship, the Violet Spevack Editorial Internship, the Nina and Norman Wain Advertising Internship and the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Internship. Deadline for applications is Friday, March 6.
Internship curriculum can include participation in the Cleveland Hillel Foundation Summer Internship Program, which will allow the students to network with other summer interns and the broader Cleveland community.
Interns will gain hands-on experience working on all CJPC products including: CJN, Columbus Jewish News, CJPC magazines, websites and social media channels.
For the editorial internship, submit a resume and three writing samples to editorial@cjn.org (include “Summer Intern” in the subject line).
For the advertising and marketing internships, submit a resume to amandell@cjn.org (include “Summer Intern” in the subject line).