Adam Mandell, vice president of sales at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, the publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News, has been honored in Editor & Publisher Magazine’s inaugural class of Sales Superstars to celebrate leaders in the newspaper sales industry.

Mandell was honored with 14 other sales leaders from across the country, published Jan. 3. E&P covers all aspects of the news publishing industry, including business, newsroom, advertising, circulation, marketing, technology, audience development, digital publishing, diversity & equity challenges and more, according to its website.

“The past couple of years have been difficult, to say the least, for our industry sales professionals,” said Robin Blinder, editor and publisher of E&P, in announcing the award and introducing stories to highlight the honorees. “With the decline in media advertising overall and the impact of COVID-19, it has taken almost super-human resilience and fortitude to weather the sales climate. Our inaugural class of 15 Sales Superstars stand out in their ability to stand up against these challenging times, stay focused and get the job done for their customers, their communities and the companies they represent.”

The CJPC was previously selected as one of E&P’s “10 Publishers That Do It Right in 2021,” announced in March last year.

Mandell became director of sales for the CJPC in 2014, and was promoted to vice president of sales in 2015.

“Adam is the epitome of a championship-caliber coach, motivator, leader and strategist. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, under Adam’s leadership, the CJPC has experienced significant year-over-year growth not only across our company, but particularly with our ROP business in our two newspapers, Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News, and across our digital platforms,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, president, publisher and CEO of the CJPC, in nominating Mandell for the award. “Under Adam’s leadership, we have diversified our business with the addition of signature events in both our communities, which honor members of the community, as well as additional events which reach multiple target audiences we wouldn’t otherwise engage. Adam has also diversified our business through growth of a new custom-publishing division, event-marketing division and magazine division. Adam is continuously seeking out new revenue initiatives that align with our mission statement, in order to provide sustainability and growth for years to come,” Adelstein wrote.

Mandell told E&P that advice he would give to those first getting into media sales is to “never give up.”

“The rush of getting one sale after 99 noes is still worth it,” he told E&P. “There is no better feeling than getting an insertion order or signed contract. I still love writing up an order.”

Mandell said he was excited to be named to the list in its first year.

“It is exciting to be honored among such an impressive group of sales leaders in the industry, and by such a well-known and respected magazine serving the news business,” Mandell said. “I’m fortunate to have a team of sales superstars as colleagues at the CJPC who help make what we do possible, and certainly contribute to the betterment of our publications and community. We also are lucky to have such supportive clients and generous community partners who help the CJPC do what it does best.”

Mandell resides in Solon with his wife, Laurie. His sons are Jared, who is a page at NBC Universal in New York City, and Chase, a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.