Over 75 people celebrated Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry volunteers at an event recently at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood.
After a desert reception, board co-chair Muriel Weber opened the program, followed by Rabbi Yossi Friedman, Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry administrator, who spoke to attendees. Director Devorah Alevsky also addressed the crowd before reciting Psalm 122.
Pam Goodwin, director of development, introduced a video, “Our Volunteers Make It Happen!” followed by pantry director Tamara Witkes and office manager Tracy Finkelstein Thomas acknowledging the volunteers in attendance by the day of the week they volunteer and the activity they typically perform.
This year’s Rivka Goldstein Volunteer of the Year Award went to two longtime volunteers, Jennifer Wintner and Emmanuel Yakubov, who both assist with Sunday deliveries. Goldstein, who is the former pantry managing director, presented the awards to Wintner and Yakubov.
Incoming pantry director Sarah Yaffe Alevsky also spoke to attendees. Yaffe Alevsky will start in the role on Aug. 1, with Devorah Alevksy transitioning to director emeritus. Yaffe Alevsky is Alevsky’s daughter-in-law, and she is moving to Cleveland from New York with her husband, Rabbi Chayim B. Alevsky, and their family.
“I’m just in awe tonight,” Yaffe Alevsky said at the event. “I’m struck so strongly by the sense of community – the community created by the volunteers among themselves and the community being served. The lines blur between those who are giving and those who are receiving because those who are giving are getting so much in the process, it’s palpable.”
Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry board co-chair Chuck Whitehill closed out the event.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry is a partner agency of both the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network. It provides food for nearly 6,000 people each month, with weekly drive-thru distributions assisting approximately 250 area families and bimonthly deliveries assisting over 1,500 senior citizens in 10 low-income apartment buildings, according to a news release.