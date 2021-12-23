Pamela Goodwin was named Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry’s director of development, according to a Dec. 13 news release.
Goodwin, a former senior editor at American Greetings, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from John Carroll University in University Heights.
“I am thrilled to have this professional opportunity to share with the community the amazing work done by the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry,” Goodwin, a Beachwood resident, said in the release. “We are a well-kept secret, doing much to battle the food insecurity experienced by so many in our community. I look forward to expanding the resources of the pantry so that we can help even more seniors, children and adults in need.”
Devorah Alevsky, director of the food pantry, said in the release that “Pam has a wealth of experience” and “a passion to fulfill the mission of the pantry.”
“We serve all who are in need, both by providing food, and also the extra touches of Yiddishkeit that are part of our legacy and mission,” Alevsky said in the release. “We are very excited about new opportunities to share our story with the community at large.”
Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry was established over 40 years ago by Alevsky’s parents as part of their efforts to help Russian Jews settle in Cleveland through the Semach Sedek Russian Immigrant Aid Society. Its advisory board is co-chaired by Muriel Weber and Chuck Whitehill. It is a partner agency of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network. Through a weekly drive-thru distribution program, 250 area families are served every week, according to the release. The pantry also provides bi-monthy food deliveries to 1,500 seniors in 10 low-income apartment buildings.
According to the release, the pantry served 4,000 people per month, but due to the pandemic, it now serves 5,200 people per month. Each week, volunteers park and distribute bags of produce, dry goods, staples and dairy products.
Donations to the pantry can be sent to 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121, or online at kosherfb.org.
The pantry will be closed through Dec. 26, according to its website.