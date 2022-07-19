After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry will hold an outdoor pantry from 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 25 at Park Synagogue Main at 3300 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Families and individuals can select fresh produce items from an assortment provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is welcome to attend and all patrons will need to show a current ID and register upon arrival, according to a news release. Attendees should bring shopping bags or rolling carts.
“In addition to the other ways kosher food pantry provides nutritious food to those who need it, the outdoor pntry is a wonderful opportunity to serve families in our own community,” Devorah Alevsky, director of Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid, said in the release. “People can go down the line and pick out fresh produce to take home, giving them some autonomy in their choices. We’re excited about the return of the Outdoor Pantry and appreciate Park Synagogue allowing us to use their location.”
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, a partner agency of both the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Hunger Network, is one of the busiest food relief facilities in Northeast Ohio, the release stated.
All packing of food items is done by volunteers. Weekly drive-thru distributions of food assist about 250 area families, while volunteers deliver food bimonthly to nearly 2,000 senior citizens in 10 low-income apartment buildings, according to the release.
Those wanting to see the pantry or to volunteer as an individual or a group should call the office at 216-382-7202 or email info@kosherfb.org.
Tax-deductible donations to support the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry can be sent to 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121 or made at kosherfb.org.