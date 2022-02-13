Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry receives donation through Hospitality Cares

The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry was recently selected as one of 30 local charities to receive a $1,000 donation from Hospitality Restaurants through their Hospitality Cares initiative, “Celebrating 30 Years with 30 Days of Giving.”
Hospitality Restaurants wanted to do something meaningful to mark their 30-year anniversary on Jan. 30 and knew there was no better way to do that than to give back, so the company reached out to suburban mayors, community leaders and Cleveland philanthropists to identify 30 local charitable organizations that the donation would best impact, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled and honored to receive this wonderful donation which will help the Kosher Food Pantry fight food insecurity in our own neighborhoods,” said food pantry Director Devorah Alevsky in the release.
The food pantry is also seeking donations, which can be sent to 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121 or made at kosherfb.org.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry was established over 40 years ago by Alevsky’s parents, Rabbi Zalman and Rebbetzin Shula Kazen as part of their efforts to help Russian Jews settle in Cleveland through the Semach Sedek Russian Immigrant Aid Society. The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry advisory board is co-chaired by Muriel Weber and Chuck Whitehill, who is a an emeritus director of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.