The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry’s holiday campaign is underway.
Using the tagline, “this Rosh Hashanah, share the sweetness with your neighbors in need,” food distributions will include kosher chicken, round challahs, apples and honey prior to Rosh Hashanah. Jewish calendars and yizkor candles are also given out at these distributions.
“As we approach the Jewish New Year, it is an opportune time to reflect on how we can better serve our community’s most vulnerable,” Executive Director Sarah Yaffe Alevsky said in a news release. “Kosher Food Pantry takes care of our struggling neighbors by providing them with food as well as items to enhance the holiday atmosphere. We appreciate every dollar donated so that our efforts can continue.”
Anyone in need is encouraged to contact the food pantry’s office at 216-382-7202. All calls are confidential and “no one is turned away,” Yaffe Alevsky said in the release.
“We pray that the year ahead will be a sweet one as Kosher Food Pantry continues to positively impact the community,” she said.
A partner agency of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network, the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry is one of the busiest food relief facilities in Northeast Ohio. It provides dry goods, staples, fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs and bread through its drive-thru distributions that assist over 1,600 senior citizens in 10 low income-apartment buildings throughout the community. In total, the food pantry provides food for close to 6,000 people every month, the release said.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry was established over 40 years ago by Rabbi Zalman and Shula Kazen to help Russian Jews settle in Cleveland through the Semach Sedek Russian Immigrant Aid Society. Their daughter, Devorah Alevsky, took over as executive director and recently transitioned to director emeritus. Yaffe Alevsky is her daughter-in-law, and recently moved to Cleveland from New York City.
The Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry advisory board is co-chaired by Muriel Weber and Chuck Whitehill.
Tax-deductible donations can be sent to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, 2004 S. Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121. Donations can also be made at kosherfb.org/donate.