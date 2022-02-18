The Cleveland chapter of Music for Food, in association with the Cleveland Institute of Music student government association, will present a concert to benefit the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, featuring the music of William Grant Still, Debussy, Chebotaryan, Ysaÿe, Piazzolla, Bozza and Brahms, according to a Feb. 14 press release.
The free concert has limited in-person tickets available and will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 from CIM’s Mixon Hall. In-person attendance requires reservation and attendees must be vaccinated and masked. The concert will be rebroadcasted at 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 4 p.m. March 20.
“We believe wholeheartedly in the mission of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and are delighted to join with the CIM student government association and the Cleveland Institute of Art to support them,” Sharon Robinson, president of the Cleveland chapter of Music for Food, said in the release.
Proceeds from an online auction of works by Cleveland Institute of Art students and donations will go to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid, one of the busiest food relief agencies in Northeastern Ohio and partner agency of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Hunger Network, the release stated.
“We are thrilled that, once again, Music for Food and the CIM student government association are pulling together a beautiful concert to support the work of the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry,” Devorah Alevsky, director of the pantry, said in the release. “They recognize the critical need we meet in helping to provide food to our neighbors who are suffering the impact of the ongoing pandemic.”
The pantry provides weekly drive-thru distribution and open pantry pickup that serves about 250 local families and bimonthly food delivery to 1,500 seniors in 10 low-income apartment buildings, according to the release.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry provided food for over 4,000 people per month, but this has since swelled to closer to 5,000 per month, the release stated. Volunteers pack and distribute fruits, vegetables, dry goods, staples and dairy products to people experiencing food insecurity who rely on the door-to-door distribution and drive-thru pickups, the release said.
Music for Food was founded in 2010 to support local hunger-relief efforts in 18 U.S. cities and over 350 international artists have participated in concerts benefiting nearly 100 organizations.
To reserve a ticket, visit bit.ly/34PwfgS. To donate to the pantry, visit bit.ly/3BvVdhl.