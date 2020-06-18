David Gilbert, the president and CEO of both Destination Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, said the conversations he’s had at his organizations since the death of George Floyd have brought about an emotional revelation.
“I’m 53 years old, I’ve spent my life in Cleveland,” Gilbert said during a radio simulcast of “Justice for All Cleveland: A Conversation About Race Equality and Inclusion.” “I’ve spent my life working for the advancement of Cleveland, and I have had such an emotional revelation the past two weeks, of really for the first time you’re seeing this, seeing things through a very different lens.
“I know for me personally, for the organization I run, we have had – with our staff, our boards ... very hard and difficult and productive discussions.”
He was responding to host and moderator Romona Robinson’s question about whether there is action beyond corporate gifts in addressing systemic racism at corporations.
“But to your point, it’s all been about action,” he said. “If it doesn’t change individual action, if it doesn’t change action by groups, whether it’s nonprofit, corporate or other, we aren’t going to have the change. … And recognizing, truly, truly recognizing there is systemic racism and words will not fix it. I don’t believe it’s enough unless action is taken, but I’m also hopeful that this movement, George Floyd, may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for this generation … (and) will absolutely lead to action.”
Robinson, a former news anchor at WKYC, WOIO and WUAB, thanked Gilbert for his honesty.
Gilbert was one of four panelists on the 90-minute broadcast, which was simulcast over 21 radio stations in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson spoke of the longstanding institutional inequities, disparities and racism that exist in educational and corporate structures and said “underlining all of this is injustice.”
“The police are just the … first contact that people have with the criminal justice system,” he said. “It’s ingrained in terms of who gets approached, who gets arrested, for what they’re charged with, at the prosecutor’s office (and) what they’re sentenced to in the courts.”
He said the structure in America has maintained wealth and power through the criminal justice system.
“I’m 74 this year. I’ve lived through the Hough riots in the 60s, and the Glenville (shootout) … all the way up to the current situation,” Jackson said. “And all I can tell you is all you have to do is change the name of the city and the time and the incident, it’s all the same thing.”
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke of the steps the Cleveland Division of Police has put into place to try to cut down on police brutality. Cleveland police are under a 2014 U.S. consent decree.
He spoke of de-escalation, community engagement, crisis intervention and said that while Cleveland has work to do, it has also made progress.
“We’ve already seen almost a 75% reduction in the use of deadly force over the last five years compared to the prior five years,” he said. “We’ve seen reductions in injuries to officers and suspects in any use-of-force situation here in the city of Cleveland. It’s a radical reduction.”
He said citizen complaints against police officers have gone down by almost 60% in the three year period of 2016-2019 as compared to 2013-2015.
“We barred neck holds – we call them neck restraints – we barred that a long time ago,” he said.
Marsha Mockabee, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland, spoke of the need for Cleveland to lead the way in change.
“Cleveland has to be a place where everybody does well in order for it to be the kind of first-class city that we all want it to be,” she said. “As long as we’ve got classes of people who are not doing well, we’ll never reach the level that we want to reach.”