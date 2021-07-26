The Cleveland Leadership Center has selected the 2022 cohorts of its Cleveland Bridge Builders and OnBoard Cleveland programs.
The 61 mid-career professionals in the Bridge Builders class of 2022 come from public, private, nonprofit, and governmental organizations. The program prepares them for civic engagement through relationship-building, collaboration and hands-on learning, according to a news release. It begins in September and ends in June 2022.
OnBoard Cleveland is a civic immersion experience for young professionals that enhances communications skills, builds awareness of the civic landscape and equips them to make a difference in their workplaces and across the community, according to the release. The 25 participants will meet from September to March 2022.
“As our community continues to rise to face existing and emerging challenges, we need to be sure leaders at all levels are in place who have the skills, networks and passion to be forces for positive and sustainable change,” CLC President and CEO Marianne Crosley said in the release. “Bridge Builders and OnBoarders are important to the continuum of leaders we strive to develop each year. They are our future – and they also are having great impact on our present.”
The Cleveland Bridge Builders class of 2022 is as follows:
Jonathan Adkins, WKYC Channel 3
Yvette Alvarez, Taylor Oswald
Eric Amanfoh, JumpStart, Inc.
Jennifer Angelo, Towards Employment
Emily Baker, Falls
Brittany Becker, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network
Jennifer Beer, Walter | Haverfield LLP
Domenic Bellone, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Bradford Berkowitz, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Donéa Boiner, Marcum LLP
Heather Buske, State Farm Insurance
Thomas Butchko, Thompson Hine LLP
Alexander Campbell, Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
Zackery Carroll, CBIZ Inc.
Karen Carter, Fostering Hope
Stephen Christian, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
Nora Cook, Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Gulnar Feerasta, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland
Daniel Frech, Centers for Families & Children
Blake Gilliam, Teach For America
Alexandria Halmbacher, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Kathryn Jodon, Cerity Partners LLC
Vontrice Jones, Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Carly Kallicragas, Cleveland Zoological Society
Evan Knoblauch, Keyland Polymer
Matthew Koch, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Christopher Laboda, Maloney + Novotny LLC
Jessica Leonard, RSM US LLP
Kevin Loos, The NRP Group LLC
Luke Lucas, Rea & Associates
Suparna Mahalaha, Care Alliance Health Center
Thomas McGraw, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network
Jessica McKinney, Eaton Corporation
Ariel McNair, Ernst & Young, LLP (EY)
Elyse Mulligan, University Hospitals
Samantha Musser, Saint Martin de Porres High School
Rachel Oscar, Campus District
Dominic Ozanne, Ozanne Construction Company, Inc.
Joseph Pokorny, Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis
Elizabeth Rial, Holden Forests & Gardens
Matthew Rodgers, Oatey Co.
Anastasia Rokisky, Riverside Company
Tesa Salopek, Fifth Third Bank
Marielee Santiago, MetroHealth Institute for H.O.P.E.
William Smyser, Greater Cleveland Partnership
Alison Stem, Bober Markey Fedorovich
Brian Stovsky, Oswald Companies
Kristen Summers, Saint Luke`s Foundation of Cleveland
Kelsey Tarase, The Children’s Museum of Cleveland
Gelise Thomas, University Hospitals
Sean Thomas, Cleveland Metroparks
Twyla Turner, Cleveland Public Library
Angela Vannucci, Eaton Corporation
James Verdi, Jackson Lewis P.C.
Suzana Vujasin, PNC Bank
Sarah West, Cleveland State University Global
Jessica Westropp, Manufacturing Works
Tracy Wise, The Center For Health Affairs
Julie Wisneski, United Way of Greater Cleveland
Joshua Womack, Progressive Insurance
Matthew Yanosko, Eaton Corporation
The OnBoard Cleveland class of 2022 is as follows:
Brandi Baker, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network
Noelle Boyd, Oswald Companies
Rachel Castle, City Year, Inc.
Brittany Chung, Thompson Hine LLP
Benjamin Collinger, Greater Cleveland Partnership
Kenneth Elsbernd, Eaton Corporation
Holly Fish, Cleveland State University
Andrew Hanna, Frantz Ward LLP
Kayla Huff, Oswald Companies
Brendan Lange, Oatey Co.
Julia Liston, Frantz Ward LLP
Zachary Maciaszek, Walter|Haverfield LLP
Leah Markovich, Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Haley Martinelli, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
Hayley McQuate, ERC
EmilyAnn Moenich, JumpStart Inc.
Kevin Patrick, Bober Markey Fedorovich
Michael Quinn, JumpStart Inc.
William Raybuck, Fifth Third Bank
C. Ashley Saferight, Tucker Ellis LLP
Emma Schapp, Towards Employment
Jessica Showalter, Grant Thornton LLP
Karissa Steffas, Westfield Bank
Cole Ware, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System
Abigail Williams, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP
