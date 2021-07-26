Cleveland Leadership Center

The Cleveland Leadership Center has selected the 2022 cohorts of its Cleveland Bridge Builders and OnBoard Cleveland programs.

The 61 mid-career professionals in the Bridge Builders class of 2022 come from public, private, nonprofit, and governmental organizations. The program prepares them for civic engagement through relationship-building, collaboration and hands-on learning, according to a news release. It begins in September and ends in June 2022.

OnBoard Cleveland is a civic immersion experience for young professionals that enhances communications skills, builds awareness of the civic landscape and equips them to make a difference in their workplaces and across the community, according to the release. The 25 participants will meet from September to March 2022.

“As our community continues to rise to face existing and emerging challenges, we need to be sure leaders at all levels are in place who have the skills, networks and passion to be forces for positive and sustainable change,” CLC President and CEO Marianne Crosley said in the release. “Bridge Builders and OnBoarders are important to the continuum of leaders we strive to develop each year. They are our future – and they also are having great impact on our present.”

The Cleveland Bridge Builders class of 2022 is as follows:

Jonathan Adkins, WKYC Channel 3

Yvette Alvarez, Taylor Oswald

Eric Amanfoh, JumpStart, Inc.

Jennifer Angelo, Towards Employment

Emily Baker, Falls

Brittany Becker, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network

Jennifer Beer, Walter | Haverfield LLP

Domenic Bellone, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Bradford Berkowitz, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Donéa Boiner, Marcum LLP

Heather Buske, State Farm Insurance

Thomas Butchko, Thompson Hine LLP

Alexander Campbell, Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP

Zackery Carroll, CBIZ Inc.

Karen Carter, Fostering Hope

Stephen Christian, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Nora Cook, Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Gulnar Feerasta, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland

Daniel Frech, Centers for Families & Children

Blake Gilliam, Teach For America

Alexandria Halmbacher, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Kathryn Jodon, Cerity Partners LLC

Vontrice Jones, Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Carly Kallicragas, Cleveland Zoological Society

Evan Knoblauch, Keyland Polymer

Matthew Koch, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Christopher Laboda, Maloney + Novotny LLC

Jessica Leonard, RSM US LLP

Kevin Loos, The NRP Group LLC

Luke Lucas, Rea & Associates

Suparna Mahalaha, Care Alliance Health Center

Thomas McGraw, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network

Jessica McKinney, Eaton Corporation

Ariel McNair, Ernst & Young, LLP (EY)

Elyse Mulligan, University Hospitals

Samantha Musser, Saint Martin de Porres High School

Rachel Oscar, Campus District

Dominic Ozanne, Ozanne Construction Company, Inc.

Joseph Pokorny, Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis

Elizabeth Rial, Holden Forests & Gardens

Matthew Rodgers, Oatey Co.

Anastasia Rokisky, Riverside Company

Tesa Salopek, Fifth Third Bank

Marielee Santiago, MetroHealth Institute for H.O.P.E.

William Smyser, Greater Cleveland Partnership

Alison Stem, Bober Markey Fedorovich

Brian Stovsky, Oswald Companies

Kristen Summers, Saint Luke`s Foundation of Cleveland

Kelsey Tarase, The Children’s Museum of Cleveland

Gelise Thomas, University Hospitals

Sean Thomas, Cleveland Metroparks

Twyla Turner, Cleveland Public Library

Angela Vannucci, Eaton Corporation

James Verdi, Jackson Lewis P.C.

Suzana Vujasin, PNC Bank

Sarah West, Cleveland State University Global

Jessica Westropp, Manufacturing Works

Tracy Wise, The Center For Health Affairs

Julie Wisneski, United Way of Greater Cleveland

Joshua Womack, Progressive Insurance

Matthew Yanosko, Eaton Corporation

The OnBoard Cleveland class of 2022 is as follows:

Brandi Baker, MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network

Noelle Boyd, Oswald Companies

Rachel Castle, City Year, Inc.

Brittany Chung, Thompson Hine LLP

Benjamin Collinger, Greater Cleveland Partnership

Kenneth Elsbernd, Eaton Corporation

Holly Fish, Cleveland State University

Andrew Hanna, Frantz Ward LLP

Kayla Huff, Oswald Companies

Brendan Lange, Oatey Co.

Julia Liston, Frantz Ward LLP

Zachary Maciaszek, Walter|Haverfield LLP

Leah Markovich, Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Haley Martinelli, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland

Hayley McQuate, ERC

EmilyAnn Moenich, JumpStart Inc.

Kevin Patrick, Bober Markey Fedorovich

Michael Quinn, JumpStart Inc.

William Raybuck, Fifth Third Bank

C. Ashley Saferight, Tucker Ellis LLP

Emma Schapp, Towards Employment

Jessica Showalter, Grant Thornton LLP

Karissa Steffas, Westfield Bank

Cole Ware, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System

Abigail Williams, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

Sammi Fremont is the Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern.

