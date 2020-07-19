The Cleveland Leadership Center has selected a new class of leaders from public companies, private business enterprises, nonprofit organizations and public-sector institutions to participate in the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2021, according to a news release from the organization.
Leadership Cleveland is a 10-month program that challenges senior-level leaders to act on community issues. Participants learn about the community and explore how collaborative leadership is critical to Northeast Ohio’s current and future success.
“Leadership Cleveland has a long legacy of connecting leaders to work for the good of Greater Cleveland,” said Cleveland Leadership Center President and CEO Marianne Crosley in the release. “Their skills are needed today, more than ever, as our community rises to face challenges that require leaders to be forces for positive and sustainable change.”
The new members of the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2021 are:
- Orion Bell, president and CEO, Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging
- Tom Bernot, vice president, Falls Digital
- Mike Boddy, COO, The Anderson-DuBose Company
- Antony Bonavita, executive vice president, venue operations, Cavaliers Operating Company, LLC
- Jim Brown, CFO, Dix & Eaton
- Timothy M. Burke, president, Northeast Ohio, KeyBank
- Kara Carter, Senior Partner, Advancement and Workforce, JumpStart, Inc.
- Marjorie Chambers, vice president-union activist/tool and die maker, UAW Local 1005/General Motors
- Bill Chorba, CFO, Cleveland Metroparks
- Valda Clark Christian,chief compliance officer, University Hospitals
- Tanzalea Daniels, director of finance and administrative operations, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland
- Thomas Dewey, executive vice president, People & Strategy, Medical Mutual
- Dr. Teresa Dews, president, Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital, Cleveland Clinic
- Jill Dietrich, executive Ddrector/CEO, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System
- Ayonna Donald, director of building and housing, City of Cleveland
- Elizabeth Faler, general manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland
- Suzanne Ferrara, senior vice president, regional sales executive, Treasury Management, PNC
- Rebecca Gallant, vice president, communications, Sisters of Charity Health System
- Thomas Gill, president, Urban Community School
- Melissa Graves, CEO, Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center
- Elizabeth Grove, president, The Lubrizol Foundation, The Lubrizol Corp.
- Arthur C. Hall III, firm administrative partner and partner-in-charge, Cleveland, Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
- Paul Harris, partner and practice group leader, Business Litigation, Ulmer & Berne LLP
- Graham Hearns, managing director, chief of staff, The Riverside Co.
- David Henkel, organizational affiliation To Be Announced Soon
- Roderick L. Ingram Sr., chief marketing officer, Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Joy Johnson, interim executive director, Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc.
- Jessica Jung, managing director, Oswald Cos.
- Megan Kacvinsky, CEO, Point To Point
- Laura Kepley, artistic director, Cleveland Play House
- Phil Kerber, division vice president, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.
- Melissa Kline, senior vice president–patient care services and chief nursing officer, The MetroHealth System
- Christopher Knestrick, executive director, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless
- Paul Koomar, mayor, City of Bay Village
- Thomas Kuty, principal/Cleveland consulting practice leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP
- Brian Lane, president and CEO, The Center for Health Affairs & CHAMPS Healthcare
- Rebecca Levine, partner, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP
- Shana Marbury, general counsel/senior vice president talent, Greater Cleveland Partnership
- Michal Marcus, executive director, HFLA of Northeast Ohio
- Robert Maschke, principal/founder, Robert Maschke Architects Inc.
- Leighton McCoy, vice president, Dominion Energy
- Michelle Newland, president, retail and international, Oatey Company
- Kirsten Park, senior vice president, Treasury, Eaton
- Aaron Pechota, senior vice president, The NRP Group
- Timothy Phillips, president and CEO, First Federal Lakewood
- Anne Richards, president and CEO, Goodwill of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio
- Darnella Robertson, regional external affairs, FirstEnergy
- Terrence S. Robinson, vice president, Workforce Systems Design, Success Pathways Alliance
- Fredy Robles, chief program officer, Catholic Charities Corporation
- Diana Rosa, chief quality officer, Koinonia
- Carrie Rosenfelt, senior vice president, director of community outreach, Huntington Bank
- Jon Ruple, managing shareholder, Maloney + Novotny, LLC
- Autumn R. Russell, executive director, Early College Early Career, MAGNET: Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network
- Meenakshi Sharma, chief strategy officer, Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- Dawn Southard, vice president of investor relations, Team NEO
- James Stief, chair of the business department, attorney, McDonald Hopkins LLC
- Mark Swaim-Fox, executive director, Cleveland region, Facing History and Ourselves
- Caroline Taich, founder and principal consultant, Kirtland Consulting LLC
- Sheila Trauernicht, chief communications officer, Westfield Insurance
- Ted Tywang, vice president, general counsel, Haslam Sports Group
- Carina Van Vliet, CEO, Cleveland Council on World Affairs
- Megan Van Voorhis, president and CEO, Arts Cleveland
- Jacob VanSickle, executive director, Bike Cleveland
- Jeffrey Wade, chief of staff/special counsel to the CEO, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
- Nadine Wallman, group vice president, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
- Timothy Warsinskey, senior editor/special projects, Advance Local
- Lisa Williams, president, Eastern campus, Cuyahoga Community College
- Deandra Williams-Lewis, Sr. director, corporate services ReliabilityFirst