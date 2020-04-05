Firefighters, police and EMS workers in the city of Cleveland who have been exposed to colleagues with COVID-19 will continue to work according to city policy.
Mayor Frank G. Jackson said the health department contacts those who have been potentially exposed to others with COVID-19.
“So, there is no negligence on our part or lack of concern on our part for our employees whether they’re in public safety, public works or utility,” he said at an April 3 press conference.
The mayor asked his three commissioners to explain the city policy.
“We are considered critical infrastructure – with police, fire, EMS – so that means that if we do have potential exposure, we continue working,” said Angelo Calvillo, fire chief. “We are the front lines of the city of Cleveland.”
He said if firefighters become symptomatic, “then our members will actually try off-duty to contact their primary care or one of the three hospitals, University (Hospitals), Cleveland Clinic or (MetroHealth), in regards to getting a test priority so that we can confirm that it’s truly COVID-19 virus.”
Nicole A. Carlton, commissioner of the division of emergency medical service, said EMS workers who have had exposure to coworkers diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to self-monitor twice a day. Others are asked to do so once a day.
“They also are told to wear a surgical mask for a 14-day period,” Carlton said. “But because we are critical infrastructure, they are expected to return to work and stay at work for those who have the potential exposure.”
In addition, she said, while on duty, EMS employees are donning surgical masks and practicing social distancing “as best as they can.”
Cleveland police has shifted to one-person cars, Police Chief Calvin D. Williams said.
“The division of police about 3½ weeks ago went to single person cars for all of our operations: for the detectives, front line officers and others,” he said. “So, there is no personal … contact in a vehicle.”