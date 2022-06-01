Cleveland Magazine has ranked Beachwood first in its “Best Places to Live: Cleveland’s Top 20 Suburbs” list in the June issue of the magazine.
“The second-best school system of our suburbs, Beachwood’s walkability (90% of roads with sidewalks) and diversity (29.7%, the second-highest in the top 20) propel it into the top spot this year,” the magazine wrote. “With Beachwood Place mall, a super-fun aquatics complex and perhaps the best dog park in the land, there’s always something to do in this bustling suburb.”
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said in a May 31 news release that he was thrilled that the city achieved the ranking, “which is something that clearly reflects all the hard work delivered by city government officials and city hall employees.
“We take great pride in this recognition, and we thank all of our residents for their great choice to live in this magnificent city,” Berns said in the release
At the special city council meeting June 1, Berns said, “We are going to work on marketing this and take advantage of it for the next 365 days.”
Here are the top 20 suburbs:
1. Beachwood
2. Rocky River
3. Pepper Pike
4. Moreland Hills
5. Orange Village
6. Solon
7. Bay Village
8. Hudson
9. Brecksville
10. Chagrin Falls
11. Highland Heights
12. Westlake
13. Bath Township
14. Avon
15. Shaker Heights
16. Avon Lake
17. Mayfield Village
18. Mayfield Heights
19. Broadview Heights
20. Middleburg Heights.
Of third-ranked Pepper Pike, the magazine wrote, “This small community of 6,269 is leafy and green but also super close and connected to great shopping, nature, private schools and dining. It’s also an easy commute, and it’s worth noting that it funnels into the Orange City School District. All of which combine to make this East Side suburb the complete package.”
Of fourth-ranked Moreland Hills, the magazine wrote, “This affluent suburb finished with the No. 1 safety rank and the No. 5 education ranking, proving once again why it’s often near the top of our list. It’s worth noting that Moreland Hills is also home to the Cleveland Metroparks’ only polo field, which tells you something.”
Of fifth-ranked Orange, the magazine wrote,“This suburb boasts the No. 5 school system in our rankings along with a $418,750 median home sale price. It’s also home to Pinecrest, a 58-acre mixed-use development that has everything from luxury apartments to national retail brands and office space.”
Of sixth-ranked Solon, the magazine wrote, "Once again, Solon nabbed the No. 1 education ranking. As the third-most diverse suburb in our top 20 with the second most home sales in 2021, Solon continues to be one of the best places to live in the area."
Cleveland Magazine staff evaluated safety, education and housing in their assessments, along with public services, diversity and walkability.
The top 20 are those suburbs with the highest combined scores, according to Cleveland Magazine.