A 65-year-old Cleveland man has been banned from Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple at 23885 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood after he attempted to enter the building April 1, according to a Beachwood Police Department incident report.
The man arrived by bus April 1 and told Beachwood police officer David Miller at about 4:25 p.m. he was “interested in buying the property.”
He was banned by security officers at the temple and said he understood that if he returned, he could be arrested for trespassing, Miller’s report reads.
The man said he understood and left without incident, according to Miller’s report.