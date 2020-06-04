Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams assured residents that, only if necessary,will they reinstate a curfew that has been in effect since May 31 and is due to be lifted at 6 a.m. June 5.
“So tomorrow we will have the curfew lifted at 6 a.m. and then we will review what’s going on and hopefully that will be the end of the curfew,” Jackson said at the hour-long June 4 City of Cleveland Safety Tele Townhall, set up to discuss COVID-19 and public safety. “As you know we still have demonstrations going on, but they’ve been very peaceful so far and as long as they stay that way there should be no curfew in place. If we have to do it, we will but that’s not our preference.”
The curfew was implemented after rioting took place following peaceful demonstration May 31. The protest was in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by fired police officer Derek Chauvin.
“Cleveland so far is the only city who has had only one night of unrest,” Jackson said. “And that is because we took decisive action to prevent the same that happened Saturday night from happening again.”
Jackson said the institution of the curfew and the assistance of the Ohio National Guard helped the city restore and maintain peace.
“We then deployed our resources out to the neighborhoods of the city of Cleveland,” he said. “Because we knew the next stop for those who were agitating was to go into the neighborhoods, into those commercial districts of neighborhoods, and do the same thing that they did downtown. So we got ahead of them, and we were either there when they got there or we were able to deploy quickly to prevent things from happening.”
ANSWERING CRITICISM
One caller criticized police response on May 31 when rioting ensued after a peaceful protest at the Free Stamp and at Public Square downtown.
“Police were there; they were there,” Jackson said, adding that hundreds of people were attempting to break into the Justice Center.
“The Justice Center was the immediate target of protesters,” Williams said. “Their goal was to actually get inside of the Justice Center. At one point, they were trying to liberate some of the inmates in the county jail and get them out, a bunch of rioters who were actually trying to set the Justice Center on fire. So you can see the magnitude of what we were dealing with. Had they been able to start fires in the Justice Center, with a prison population of over 1,000, 1,200 inmates, that would have been a catastrophe. … So once we were able to kind of secure that, a lot of the rioters started to move furthers into downtown at which time we had to redeploy our forces what was happening there.”
Williams said there were police still working to secure the Justice Center even as windows were beginning to be broken downtown.
Williams defended the work of officers on the night of May 31 against criticism that police escalated the situation.
“Our officers were taking rocks, bricks, concrete, all kinds of water bottles … some were frozen so that people could use them as projectiles and bottles and other things that contained urine,” Williams said. “And they took that for awhile ‘til I actually gave the dispersal order to the commander on the ground. He gave that order more than three times it was now an unlawful gathering and people had to disperse. And that was after they had broken out multiple windows on the Justice Center on the county side and entered building and then forced back out. That was after they set police vehicles on fire.”
Only after that, he said, were officers authorized “to use the force necessary to push people back and to get the crowd dispersed. And that’s what they did.
“People lose sight of the fact that, you know, nobody in this incident is claiming any serious injuries,” Williams said. “And people need to look at that because that’s not what’s happening around the country. And for people to say that we started this is just not how it happened. It’s not factual whatsoever.”
MAINTAINS INSTIGATORS FROM OUT OF STATE
He reiterated his theory that instigators to the rioting were not local to Cleveland or Ohio.
“There is no clarification at issue,” Williams said. “We do know that a lot of the folks that were downtown on Saturday were not from the city of Cleveland, the immediate Cleveland area or the state of Ohio. And just because they didn’t get arrested does not mean that they weren’t here. … We have evidence of this, and people will see that pretty soon.”
Williams acknowledged that most of those arrested were local, the instigators were not.
“The other folks I call professional rioters,” he said. “They were the ones that stoked it and got it started. And I stand behind that.”
PROGRESS UNDER CONSENT DECREE
The mayor and chief spoke about the city’s efforts to change the culture of its police department under a 2014 U.S. consent decree.
“As opposed to occupying the community, we should be serving the community,” Jackson said.
Three weeks ago Cleveland graduated a class of 72 police cadets: half were minorities, the
mayor said, and the class had a record number of female graduates.
Williams spoke of the city’s efforts at training under the consent decree.
“We’ve revamped all of our policies on use of force, on crisis intervention, how we do stops and , searches and seizures how we deal with the public,” he said. “We’ve seen reductions in use of force by our officers on citizens. We’ve seen huge reductions in use of deadly force by our officers on citizens. Prior to the consent decree, there was an average of probably about nine deadly force shootings a year in the city of Cleveland by Cleveland police officers from 2010 to 2014. Since then, from 2015 to 2019, we’ve had 11 total use of forces that involved shooting someone, 11 total for the entire five years. So the policies that we’re putting in place, the training that we’re doing, the philosophy, professional respectful service to the community – it’s working. It’s not where we want it to be, but it is working, and we need to keep pushing in the same direction.”