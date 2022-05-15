The Cleveland Metroparks announced its Sounds of Summer free, traveling concert series.
Held on the last Friday of each month at locations across the Cleveland Metroparks. Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring a chair and enjoy the Metroparks during the pop-up concert events. Shows will be from 4 to 7 p.m. May 27 at the former U.S. Coast Guard Station in Lakefront Reservation. The May 27 event will feature Billy Likes Soda. Each concert will also feature food trucks and a beer garden.
The full schedule is as follows: June 24 at the Wildwood Marina, Euclid Creek Reservation featuring The Level Up Band; July 29 at the Stinchcomb Memorial, Rocky River Reservation featuring The Mourning Glory Band; Aug. 26 at Huntington Beach, Huntington Reservation featuring Carolas Jones and the PLUS Band; and Sept. 30 at Squire’s Castle, North Chagrin Reservation featuring the Breakfast Club.
For more information, visit clevelandmetroparks.com/summer.