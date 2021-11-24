The Cleveland Metroparks has been awarded $950,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation to advance the planning and design of four regional transportation projects that encompass 5.7 miles of trail and bicycle connections on Cleveland’s east side.
The projects were awarded federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants program and will support an overall $1.5 million planning project that leverages local funding from Cleveland Metroparks and the city of Cleveland.
The four projects are derived from the Cuyahoga Greenways Plan, a countywide trail and bikeway master plate that was completed in late 2019. They are the Slavic Village Downtown Connector Phase 2 North, Morgana Run-Booth Ave. Extension, Iron Ct. to Opportunity Corridor and Euclid Creek Greenway Phase 2 North.
The award advances the projects by developing full design documents for the Slavic Village and Morgana Run projects and moving the Iron Court to Opportunity Corridor, and Euclid Creek Greenway projects into the feasibility stage.
For more information on the projects, visit bit.ly/3qXocqN.