The city of Solon is close to finalizing agreements with the Cleveland Metroparks to manage construction and day-to-day operations of the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
The proposed four-mile hiking and biking trail would include 2.1 miles within Solon. It will run along the former Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. railroad line and will extend from SOM Center Road, next to the Carter Lumber property and the Aldi/Hobby Lobby shopping center in Solon, into Bentleyville, through the Metroparks and eventually to Chagrin Falls.
The Metroparks has agreed to undertake the design and construction of the trail improvements and to connect the trail to the Metroparks trail in Bentleyville; and will also manage the day-to-day operations of the trail, according to the release.
Solon City Council will review and discuss two documents that layout the terms of partnership between the city and the Metroparks: a project development agreement and a lease and management agreement.
The agreements will stipulate the role of each party as it relates to financial responsibilities, design responsibilities, construction/implementation responsibilities, and lease and management expectations.
The first reading of the agreements will take place at the 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 council meeting. A special council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at 7 deeper discussion and public comment. A third and final reading is expected to occur at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
At least $800,000 of the cost for the ADA accessible trail could be covered by grants. Solon has been conditionally awarded $500,000 by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to aid in funding. An additional $300,000 has been designated for the project in the state’s Capital Budget Program.
As part of the project development agreement, a restricted-use line item appropriation for the project has been proposed, in an amount not to exceed $4,250,000, which would include all grant and non-grant funds to be provided for the project. The project is not expected to cost that much but additional funds are being set aside, and the city will continue to seek additional grants, to ensure that the trail is top notch, safe and appropriate screening is provided for residents who live along the trail.
Once the agreements have been approved and the Metroparks has secured an engineering firm for the project, representatives will engage each individual property owner to assess screening needs and discuss options. The city and the Metroparks are aware of concerns and will be responsive, according to the release. Both the Metroparks and the Solon Police Department will provide policing and monitoring of the trail, the release said.
Some preparation work for the trail will begin in 2022, but the majority of the trail installation is expected to take place in 2023, according to the release.
Questions and concerns about the trail project for the city should be sent to communications@solonohio.org.