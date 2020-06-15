The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will reopen on June 17, with updated safety guidelines.
The zoo’s capacity will be limited by about 75% and advance reservations will be required for both members and nonmembers.
“We can’t wait to reopen our Zoo to our conservation community after three months,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar in a news release. “While guests can expect to see many of their favorite animals and attractions including the brand new Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve, we will have several safety measures to help protect our staff, guests and animals.”
According to the release, all playground areas, The Contact Yard and the Camel Ride experience will be closed. Tram service will also not be available. The RainForest will also remain closed as it undergoes construction of a new dome, which should be completed this fall.
Interiors of some buildings including the Primate, Cat & Aquatics building may be closed at times depending on capacity or staff limitations.
All outdoor exhibits and zoo concessions will be open, except The RainForest Café. The main gift shop will also be open. Guest queues and food court tables will be designated to preserve social distancing guidelines.
There will also be extra signage across the park indicating one way passages in certain areas and aiding with social distancing practices. Restrooms, drinking fountains, nursing facilities and first aid stations will be open. Wheelchair and stroller rentals will be disinfected between uses.
General admission tickets for nonmembers are $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors age 62 and older and $12.95 for children ages 2 to 12. Tickets are not required for children under 2.