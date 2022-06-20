The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is starting a new project to improve and expand its tropical bear habitats in Wilderness Trek, according to a news release.
The construction on the four new habitats, called Bear Hollow, will begin this summer. Plans call for a summer 2023 opening of the new area, which will nearly triple the size of the former 50-year-old habitats, and enhance guest viewing and animal care efforts with Andean and sloth bears.
New features will include climbing structures, elevated resting areas and dig pits to provide opportunities for the bears’ natural behaviors as well as future reproduction. According to the release, the project is projected to cost approximately $7.7 million dollars, with $3.5 million coming from the Cleveland Zoological Society, including a leadership gift from a long-term donor.
“Our Andean and sloth bears are incredible ambassadors for their vulnerable counterparts in the wild,” Chris Kuhar, executive director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, said in the release. “The new Bear Hollow will be transformational for our guests and, more importantly for our bears, and will provide future opportunities for our zoo to play a role in sustaining these important species.”
New glass viewing will allow guests to get closer to the bears. A treehouse, placed in the center of Bear Hollow, will allow guests a nearly 360-degree view of the new habitats. Separate viewing areas will also let guests get up-close views of animal care staff conducting training for bear health and husbandry monitoring.
All four habitats will be interconnected, providing the bears with more complexity by offering variable areas to experience, similar to the design of the Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve and the Rosebrough Tiger Passage, the release said. Enhancements behind the scenes will also include multi-story resting areas to support nesting bears.
Andean and sloth bears are both listed as vulnerable species by the International Union for Conversation of Nature. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is working to help conserve Andean bears in the wild through the Andean Bear Conservation Alliance. ABCA works with national parks, government agencies and other conservation partners to protect the bears and their habitats, including studying bear populations in 37 protected areas across Columbia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia. Through ABCA, the zoo conducts research and training, helps create and implement bear monitoring programs and supports development of conservation plans.
The zoo is at 3900 Wildlife Way.
To learn more, visit clevelandmetroparks.com.