The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will live stream its 13th annual meeting via Zoom and Facebook Live from 4 to 5 p.m. June 25.
At the meeting, CMBA President-elect Joseph N. Gross will take the oath of office as president. Gross will also present the theme of this year’s meeting, “2020 Vision: Clearly Seeing our Road to Success.” He is partner at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP in Cleveland.
“2020 Vision means focusing now on the future, even in a time of extraordinary challenges,” Gross said in a news release. “We’re going to have to understand what we do well, what our members and this community need for us to do well, and how we can do that in this environment.”
Carter E. Strang will begin his term as the president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation, the fundraising arm of the CMBA. He is a partner at Tucker Ellis, LLP in Cleveland.
“I ask our members to find something they have passion for, whether it’s 3Rs, Stokes Scholars or Mock Trial, and get involved,” Carter said in the release. “We need you now more than ever.”
New officers and directors will be sworn in at the meeting and the CMBA will honor members who have been with the organization for both 50 years and 65 years.
Outgoing CMBA President Ian N. Friedman will announce the winners of the CMBA’s 2020 Honorable William K. Thomas Professionalism Award, Justice for All Volunteer of the Year Award and the President’s Award.
Select Bar leaders will be present in person at the event, but the entire community can register to watch the event’s at bit.ly/30U6EPD.