County Executive Armond Budish said Cuyahoga County is fighting education disparity by donating 300 hotspots to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Budish made the announcement during a Cuyahoga County Board of Health press briefing on COVID-19 on April 10 in Parma.
The hotspots were provided by the Board of Elections originally for the March primary election but will instead be given to CMSD to be distributed to students to continue their education while they're unable to learn in the classroom.
Ohio schools are closed through at least May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very grateful to the county,” CMSD Chief Executive Officer Eric Gordon said in a news release. “We are doing all we can to keep children engaged in learning during this difficult time. The generous contribution of 300 hotspots and other steps taken by the county help us make sure that as many students as possible have digital connections.”
The county worked with AT&T to provide free WiFI access for about two months for each hotspot for each student to use.
SECURE Recycling, an IT asset disposition services recycler and disposer in Oakwood, is providing Chromebooks for the CMSD students to complete the school year.
"More than 25% of families in Cuyahoga County don't have computer or internet access," Budish said. "... During this coronavirus crisis, we want to give all kids, even those who don't have a computer or can't afford internet access, an equal chance to continue learning while this is going on," Budish said.
The county has created maps for each of the CMSD meal pick-up locations that identify places where public WiFi is available nearby, according to a news release. Handouts were provided to CMSD to go out during their meal pick-ups, and include a reminder on social distancing and using public WiFi safely.