The Cleveland Walls! International Mural Program, which is slated for Aug. 23 to Aug. 28 and headquartered at 7113 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland, has finalized its programming.
Twenty-three artists will create 19 public murals in Cleveland’s MidTown district during the event. Of those artists, 11 will be local and include Glen Infante, Robin Robinson and Gary Williams. The other 12 artists will fly in from locations like Miami, Oakland, Calif., Hawaii, New York City and Chicago.
The program, which is a collaboration between MidTown Cleveland, LAND Studio and POW! WOW! Worldwide, will also feature programming from local arts and culture groups including Shooting Without Bullets, Twelve Literary Arts, Museum of Creative Human Art, Graffiti HeArt, The Distinguished Gentlemen of the Spoken Word, and collaborators from AsiaTown.
“Strengthening the MidTown neighborhood requires not only adding the type of new housing, office, and retail development we’ve seen over the last 10 years, but also adding public art and color to make the area more vibrant and alive,” Jeff Epstein, MidTown Cleveland, executive director, said in an Aug. 17 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “We are thrilled to partner with POW! WOW! Worldwide, an organization that curates mural festivals around the world, to create an inclusive and dynamic event here to physically transform the MidTown neighborhood by adding 20 murals to the neighborhood in just a week.
“The Cleveland Walls! mural festival will bring a burst of energy and color to the MidTown neighborhood this August. We can’t wait to see the creativity of more than 20 artists – half local and half from out of town – unleashed on the walls of MidTown.”
At the headquarters, visitors will be able to get event information, see demonstrations, participate in hands-on activities, shop local vendors, and participate in varied programming across various artistic and educational mediums. Its hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, with a majority of the programming happening from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 and from noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 28.
For more information on programming, visit the headquarters to pick up a mural passport booklet.
Cleveland Walls! is presented by The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation.