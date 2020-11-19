The Cleveland Museum of Art is temporarily closing due to the stay-at-home advisory in Cuyahoga County, the museum announced Nov. 19.
“In recognition of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health advisory and to ensure the health and safety of both visitors and staff, the Cleveland Museum of Art will close at the end of the day on Thursday, November 19, and reopen once the advisory expires,” William Griswold, director of the museum, said in a news release. “The museum hopes to open its doors again in mid-December. We plan to retain our current staff throughout the period we are closed and we will continue to offer a full slate of programs online and on social media.”
Cuyahoga County and the city of Cleveland issued a stay-at-home advisory beginning the evening of Nov. 18 in an attempt to stop the large increase in COVID-19 cases.
At a joint press conference Nov. 18, the county and city announced the advisory to try to stem the “dramatic” spread of COVID-19 cases, according to county Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan. The advisory will be in effect until Dec. 17, and that date could be changed depending on progress.
Under the resolution, residents are advised to only leave their home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, purchasing essential items from a grocery store or pharmacy, picking up prepared food or receiving deliveries, the advisory said. Residents are also strongly advised to avoid traveling in and out of the state, and forgo having guests in their homes or residences during the upcoming holiday season.
The Cleveland Museum of Art was previously closed from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March until June 30.
The museum offers online programming and digital resources through its Home Is Where the Art Is initiative.