The Cleveland Museum of Natural History recently welcomed a new 1-year-old male northern bobcat kitten, Diego, to the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden.
Diego spent his first 30 days in a routine quarantine in order to become accustomed to his new caregivers, surroundings, diet and training practices.
“We are taking the process slowly and steadily and following Diego’s cues,” Jim Nemet, director of wildlife, said in a news release. “Diego is a smart and adaptable youngster with a keen curiosity. Our guests will surely enjoy watching his playfulness as he continues to develop and learn in his new surroundings.”
Diego will participate in more introductions with the museum’s existing pair of bobcats, Bob and Bitty, who have resided in the Perkins Wildlife Center since 2002. The goal is for all three bobcats to share an outdoor exhibit space in the Wildlife Center. So far, wildlife specialists have seen positive interactions between the bobcats during visual introductions from separate habitats.
“The Perkins Wildlife Center is a place where we connect our guests to nature, share stories about the animals in our care, and build a greater appreciation for wildlife conservation in Ohio,” Nemet said in the release. “As invaluable ambassadors for their wild counterparts, Diego, Bitty, and Bob help us inspire a passion for the natural world.”
The Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden is an outdoor area on the museum’s University Circle campus. Access to the center is included in general admission.