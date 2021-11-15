The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will debut its newest exhibit, 100 Years of Discovery: A Museum’s Past, Present & Future, from Nov. 26 through July 24, 2022. The special interactive exhibit celebrates the museum’s centennial by bringing to life key moments in its history, featuring rare specimens from its collection, and sharing its vision for the Museum’s future.
“We are thrilled to share this historic celebration with our community through this exciting exploration of the Museum’s past, present, and future,” Sonia Winner, the museum’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “While this exhibit tells the story of the museum’s history, it also exemplifies how we’re living out our vision for the next 100 years: to explore, engage, and empower for a better tomorrow.”
The exhibit commemorates the museum’s pioneering efforts in scientific research, education and exploration. Designed around major events in the institution’s history, it traces the museum’s 1830s origins on Public Square in downtown Cleveland; its founding in 1920; its high-seas field expedition to the islands of the South Atlantic; its conservation endeavors; and its research in human evolution and human health. The exhibit also celebrates noteworthy community connections in the museum’s past, including its historical oversight of the Cleveland Aquarium, Cleveland Zoo and Holden Arboretum, and its stewardship of more than 11,000 acres of natural areas across the region.
“The planning of this exhibit has been a substantial museum-wide collaboration,” Gavin Svenson, the museum’s director of research and collections and curator of invertebrate zoology, said in the release. “Our team of educators and researchers worked together to select the many fascinating specimens that showcase the museum’s work and to share their stories with our guests.”
In total, more than 300 items on display will illuminate the museum’s research and growth. The majority of items in the exhibit are housed in the museum’s permanent collection, including Balto the heroic sled dog and Jane the juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex. Also included are archival objects and rare photos from the museum’s history. Interactive displays and replicas will further bring to life these captivating stories of science, nature, education, exploration and discovery.
Access to the special exhibit is included with general admission, and free for museum members. The museum is open from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The museum will also be open until 9 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 26, and Dec. 3, 10, and 17.
For more informattion and to purchase tickets, visit CMNH.org.