Cleveland Museum of Natural History's transformational project kicks off 100th anniversary

As the Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates its 100th anniversary, it explores its past and also looks to the future as a $150 million transformation project is underway.
To showcase its history, the museum opened a new exhibit, 100 Years of Discovery: A Museum’s Past, Present & Future, Nov. 26, 2021, which will be open through Sept. 18. Guests can walk through and see the history of the museum from its early 1830s beginnings as “The Ark” and its formal incorporation in 1920, to the blueprints for the future.
In the 1830s, Cleveland’s first natural history collections were located in a small building on Public Square, which became known as “The Ark,” and is replicated at the entrance of the new exhibit. The Ark’s collection became part of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History after its founding in 1920 at the museum’s first location in the Lennox Building at Euclid Avenue and East 9th Street.
The museum has been through many iterations and locations, landing at its current location at 1 Wade Oval Drive in 1958, where it continues to grow and change. The museum has more than 11,000 acres of protected natural areas and the current project will expand the building and outdoor visitor areas to over 350,000 square feet.
Sonia Winner, president and CEO, Gavin Svenson, director of research and collections, and Sally Sears, the first woman board chair, discussed the museum’s history and reimagined future with the Cleveland Jewish News.
“This institution is a little like the little engine that could,” Winner told the CJN. “We started this project in 2007, everybody wanted to get it built, but it took eight years to raise $30 million. In four years, we raised $30 million, and we’re now at almost $110 million.”
The first milestone in the museum’s transformation came in 2016 with the opening of the Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden, a new parking garage and the Larry Sears and Sally Zlotnick Sears Garden, and the project has persevered even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner and Svenson said the project focuses on centering the visitor and the community by breaking down barriers to entry and encouraging visitors to ask questions to understand not only the past, but the natural world today and how it relates to their lives. The transformation also aims to integrate the region into the design and programming of the museum.
“We can sum up the science aspect of it as we’re going through a transformation in terms of how we do science here, and what the relevance of that science is to the community itself,” Svenson told the CJN. “Historically, museums have focused on the descriptive aspect of it.”
He said that with two levels below the museum housing research labs and collections, the museum is much more than the public exhibits, “And the future is really about using those collections and using the preserved natural environments that we have now to better address the questions that we’re seeing today.”
Winner said community education has been part of the museum’s mission since its founding, with the core documents calling it “the diffusion of knowledge.”
She outlined the four core pillars of the strategic plan put into motion in September: audience engagement; scientific expertise; lifelong learning and organizational excellence. Encouraging learning and participation by visitors and hiring the right staff to answer questions, as well as using donor money wisely all play a part in the museum’s history and future, she said.
“Investors like Sally and Larry (Sears) and their family, we want to make sure that their investment, that we are showing the impact of that investment,” Winner said.
Sears, a member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, who has served on the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest committee since its inception, has supported the transformation project not only as a co-chair of the campaign, but alongside her husband, Larry, as donors. As part of their support, they funded the Sears Garden and most recently gave a $5 million gift marking the $100 million milestone of the campaign.
“As soon as our three children were old enough, we brought them here and took advantage of the really wonderful programming that was offered to the public,” Sears told the CJN. “And it was our favorite place, I think, for my children to come.”
Learning about the campaign and with her children all grown up, Sears decided to become involved and support the museum. She has served on the board for eight years and has served as chair since last September.
“The new museum is going to be even more focused on the region, and I think that is also important,” Sears said. “I think that’s a huge strength.”
Winner said with the natural preserves and the Perkins Wildlife Area, as well as collections unique to Ohio and the Great Lakes, scientists at the museum can learn and educate the public about the natural history of the region and understand the world today. The region’s history will also be incorporated in the architecture and design as Cleveland-based architects at DLR | Westlake Reed Leskosky have designed a facade that mimics waves inspired by Lake Erie and the landform-carving glaciers that blanketed Ohio during the Ice Age.
“This is the first time that we’re really thinking about how we align the architecture, the exhibits, the programming, with our mission,” Winner said.
The transformation project is expected to be completed in 2024, but the museum is open during the renovation.
To learn more about the 100 Years of Discovery exhibit, visit cmnh.org.