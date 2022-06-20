A Cleveland police officer who was named officer of the year in 2019 and received the distinguished service medal has been assigned to administrative duties pending an investigation into antisemitic social media posts.
Officer Ismail Quran was identified by Canary Mission in a June 16 press release for making multiple statements that were antisemitic on Twitter, dating from 2011 to 2015.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, senior public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, confirmed the department was aware of the matter and had referred it to the internal affairs unit, she said in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News June 17. Ciaccia issued a broader statement June 20, which noted Quran was assigned to administrative duties.
“The city of Cleveland, Division of Police was made aware of a matter involving a Cleveland police officer and inappropriate social media content posted in 2014,” Ciaccia wrote in the June 20 email. “The matter has been referred to the Cleveland Division of Police internal affairs unit and the city of Cleveland’s ethics officer for thorough investigation.”
Ciaccia referred to the division of police’s expectations of its staff.
“The city of Cleveland, Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens,” she wrote. “Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated.”
Quran was hired in 2018 as a Cleveland police officer.
Stopantisemitism.org named him its “Antisemite of the Week” on June 19.
While one of Quran’s posts was live on Twitter the morning of June 17, Liora Rez, founder and executive director of stopantisemitism.org, said in a June 19 text to the CJN that Quran disabled his Twitter account the afternoon of June 17, which the CJN also confirmed.