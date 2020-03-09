For Eva Bogomolny, coming to her chldhood city of Cleveland in December as part of a fellowship showed her a side of Jewish communal life from which she has benefited in ways she had not been not fully aware of.
Bogomolny is in the Nachshon Project Graduate Fellowship offered by the Legacy Heritage Fund based in New York and organized by Susan Wexner to honor her parents, Bella and Harry Wexner. The graduate fellowship is in its third year.
As part of the program, 21 graduate students – pursuing the rabbinate, Jewish nonprofit management and Jewish education – spent three days in New York City and four days in Cleveland with trainings on the theme, “Transforming Conflict and Emotional Intelligences.”
In addition to doing Jewish text studies, the group attended seminars with faculty at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
They also explored case studies with Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, and Tami Caplan, senior vice president of the Mandel Leadership Excellence Center and with staff of the Jewish Education Center in Cleveland Heights and Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike.
What Cleveland offers
“I’ve benefited so much from the programs that the Federation offers,” said Bogomolny, who spent summers as a camper and counselor at Camp Wise in Claridon Township. “But it’s really cool to see from the inside … all the decisions and thought processes that go into making this community function in the really incredible, powerful, unique way that it does.”
Bogomolny said she was impressed with the way Rudin-Luria manages diversity within the Jewish community.
“She had a quote that said, ‘In Cleveland, we all sit together,’” Bogomolny said. “And that is something that’s really unique about Cleveland, and I really feel that and see how the Jewish community comes together here, and that is pretty unique and pretty powerful.”
The feeling was mutual.
“We were thrilled that they wanted to come to Cleveland,” Rudin-Luria said in a Jan. 24 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News. “And, frankly, we saw it as an opportunity to plant the seed in each of these graduate students heads that Cleveland is the best place to grow as a Jewish professional.”
About Bogomolny
Bogomolny, 22, celebrated her bat mitzvah at Temple Emanu El in Orange and graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus and is pursuing a master’s degree in pedagogy and teaching with a concentration in disability and inclusion advocacy at William Davidson Graduate School of Jewish Education at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York.
At Ohio State, she was involved in Hillel, working as a campus intern. She was also a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi In high school, she took part in BBYO.
“Graduate school is an incredible time to be learning and studying, but we don’t always take the time to take a step back and reflect, and so much of this week was doing so,” said Bogomolny, adding that the week gave her food for thought. “We studied a bunch of case studies and were able to think about them through a strategic response of what would be best in how to solve them, but also through an emotionally intelligent response.”
Benefits of the training
She said she expects that the benefits of the training will probably come in handy when “I’m in a really hard situation and I’m able to take a step back and think about what am I implementing and what am I not doing so well and what can I gain from this experience.”
Another benefit of the weeklong experience was the foundation of a community with other New York participants.
“We made a group chat, and we’re all gathering for Shabbat in a few weeks,” she said. “We recognize that this is a really great stage and unique environment, and we want to be able to replicate that in times we’re not all formally gathered.”
Camp as conduit
While she was born Jewish, Bogomolny credited her time at Camp Wise with her first experience of living as a Jew ‘by choice.’
“I think that before I was Jewish because my family was Jewish, and that was all I knew,” she said. “Once I became a camper at Camp Wise, I remember being like, being Jewish is cool. This is something I’m really interested in, and having services and Shabbat and a Jewish community that supported me and supported my interest was very exciting and obviously had a great impact on me.”
It was through Camp Wise that Bogomolny learned of the Nachshon Project’s tuition-free semester abroad at Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Her participation as an undergraduate made her eligible, for the graduate fellowship, but did not guarantee her placement. It awards graduate students $30,000 per year to gain graduate degrees that will set them on a path of service to the North American Jewish community.
About Nachshon
Rabbi Todd Zeff, program officer of the Legacy Heritage Fund and co-founder of the Nachshon Project, spoke to the Cleveland Jewish News from Jerusalem after the conference ended.
“Our ideal is to take young adults like Eva and give them some of (the) skills that they wouldn’t otherwise get before taking a position but (that they) are really required to have mastery over on day one of the job,” said Zeff.
The first year of the graduate program, students created vision statements and long-term plans, Zeff said. In the second year, they learned how to use data to better lead Jewish institutions in partnership with Prizmah Center for Jewish Day Schools based in New York, conducting research projects in the Detroit and Memphis Jewish communities.
This year, after the conference, the students “began a semester-long online module,” Zeff said, “which will help them develop competencies of emotional intelligence that they each need to strengthen to be better teachers and leaders moving forward.
“And so, although our time in Cleveland has come to a close, we’ll continue being online with folks at Weatherhead for the next six months to better develop our skills,” he said. “
About Zeff
Zeff, 47, was born in Minneapolis and was director at Camp Ramah in the Poconos for 13 years.
He celebrated his bar mitzvah at Beth El Synagogue in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He holds a master’s degree in nonprofit business administration from American University in Washington, D.C. He was ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, where he also earned a master’s degree, and made aliyah to Israel seven years ago.
He created the undergraduate program and fellowship with Rabbi Joshua Cohen as a way to attract what he calls “superstars” at Jewish camps to pursue professional Jewish service.
“It’s working out,” he said. “About 25% of our (undergraduate Nachshon participants) have expressed some interest in Jewish careers, but 87% are going into Jewish careers.”
Why Cleveland
"I had a chance to fly to Cleveland to set up the conference and I was just bowled over. Erika, your new president of the Federation, was really incredibly helpful in helping make this whole program happen. And she pulled in other Jewish organizations in town. And I was so impressed with how much everyone is both coordinated and also very excited to be a part of the Federation. They’re all excited with Erika’s leadership.”
The fellowship took place in Cleveland because Rudin-Luria previously spoke to Nachshon Project undergraduates about careers in Jewish service, Zeff said, and she was a “logical person to contact partnering.”
Zeff said students were impressed with the cohesion in the Cleveland Jewish community. At a dinner with young Jewish professionals at Pinstripes in Orange, the graduate students heard about what it’s like to live in Greater Cleveland.
“And for a lot of our fellows who are not from the Midwest, several left the conference saying, You know, maybe I should really consider taking a career in Cleveland. It’s so much friendlier, and frankly it seems so much more possible to get things done in the Jewish world than what I’m used to in Los Angeles or New York,’” Zeff said. “Three of our top students all are very seriously considering moving to Cleveland. So that’s also very exciting.”
Publisher’s note: Eva Bogomolny is the daughter of Mark Bogomolny, a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.