The Cleveland Orchestra recently announced its 2022 Blossom Music Festival schedule.

The festival currently features 19 concerts from July 2 through Sept. 4 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

Subscriptions for the series are now on sale. Individual tickets will be available April 4.

The performance schedule is as follows:

July 2: Conductor Vinay Parameswaran will lead the orchestra in Coplan’s Symphony No. 3

July 3 and 4: Conductor Loras John Schissel leads the orchestra with a patriotic program followed by fireworks

July 9: Conductor Elim Chan leads the orchestra with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade”

July 10: The orchestra performs music from the Paul Simon Songbook

July 16: Conductor Jader Bignamini leads the orchestra in the Cleveland Orchestra premiere of Mary Lou Williams’s Zodiac Suite

July 30: Conductor Ruth Reinhardt leads the orchestra through a program including Bacewicz’s Overture and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 5

July 31: Conductor Richard Kaufman leads the orchestra through the Broadway Legends program

August 6: Conductor Jonathan Berman leads the Orchestra through the music of Franz Schmidt

August 7: Conductor Jahja Ling leads the Cleveland Orchestra, Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra, and Blossom Festival Chorus through Symphony No. 9

August 13: Giancarlo Guerro leads the Orchestra through a program including music from Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and “Harmonielehre” by John Adams

August 27: The Cleveland Orchestra will be joined by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in a program featuring the music of Geminiani and Hailstork

September 3 and 3: Students from the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music’s Music Theatre program perform “The Sound of Music”

For more information on the Festival and tickets, visit clevelandorchestra.com.

