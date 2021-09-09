Two Cleveland performing arts organizations, The Cleveland Orchestra and Playhouse Square, announced updated COVID-19 protocols regarding vaccination, masks and testing for guests attending events and concerts at their venues.
Severance Hall, which is in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood and is the home of The Cleveland Orchestra, announced in a Sept. 7 news release that effective Sept. 15, all audience members ages 12 and over are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – with proof required to enter. Additionally, everyone coming to the venue to attend concerts or events will be required to wear a mask. Patrons arriving without a mask will be provided a disposable mask upon entry. If one cannot be vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 PCR test should be completed within 72 hours prior to their desired event, the release said.
Guests unable to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test may contact the ticket office for other options for their tickets or to request a full refund. To show proof of vaccination, attendees must either use touchless verification using the CLEAR app, or show their original vaccination card or a photograph of it on a cellphone along with a valid driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID.
“Severance Hall is coming to life again and we are working diligently to prepare for the orchestra’s return to live, in-person concerts this fall with Music Director Franz Welser-Möst,” André Gremillet, president and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, said in the release. “We are eager to welcome our audiences for our first public concerts in over 18 months at Severance Hall. As we collectively continue to face this pandemic, we have given serious consideration to all aspects of this constantly evolving situation, and we developed this policy in consultation with our partners at the Cleveland Clinic.”
Gremillet added orchestra leadership believes the policies are “essential to ensure the health and well-being of musicians performing on stage, the staff and volunteers who help make concerts and events possible, and our audience members who trust us to provide them with a safe environment when they come to our hall to hear great music.”
Patrons feeling ill or experiencing symptoms are asked to stay home. For more information on Severance Hall’s health protocols, visit clevelandorchestra.com/attend/health-safety.
At Playhouse Square, which is in downtown Cleveland’s theater district, effective Sept. 30, all audience members will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Sept. 7 news release. If they cannot be vaccinated, they will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test ahead of their desired visit. This is in addition to a mask requirement instituted in late July, according to the release signed by president and CEO Gina Vernaci.
“These necessary steps are critical to our ability to present shows safely and we are grateful for your cooperation,” Vernaci said in the release. “Just as important, if you are exposed to COVID-19 and/or experiencing symptoms as your performance date approaches, we ask you to please stay home and contact us to discuss flexible options for your tickets.”
“Fully vaccinated” means that 14 days have passed since either receiving the second shot of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention- or World Health Organization-approved two-shot COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or since the administration of a CDC- or WHO-approved one-shot (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Those who can’t be vaccinated must present proof of a negative test from a lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test taken within six hours of entering the theater or a negative test result from a PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theater, Playhouse Square’s website said. At-home tests will not be accepted. Ticket holders will receive information regarding how to verify proof of vaccination or negative tests.
Children age 2 and under are not allowed into Playhouse Square venues at any time.
Vernaci added that Playhouse Square plans to assess the “ever-changing landscape of the pandemic” and will adjust health and safety protocols according to the recommendations of public health officials. The most up-to-date information can be found at playhousesquare.org/safety.