The Cleveland Orchestra postponed its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Day due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio, according to a news release.
The concert originally scheduled for Jan. 16 will be rescheduled to June 4 to bring the community together near the Juneteenth holiday. New ticket distribution date will be announced in the coming months.
The community day scheduled for Jan. 17 was also postponed. In lieu of these events, people can enjoy a free stream of the full video of the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert from Jan. 17 through Feb. 28 on the Adella app and Adella.live.