To celebrate Jewish pride and honor the 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust, Israeli American Council Midwest will hold the “6 Million Steps to Remember Holocaust Victims” event and walk on April 9, starting at the Maltz Museum and ending at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s David Berger Memorial.
In partnership with the Mandel JCC, the Maltz Museum, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood and Kol Israel Foundation, all in Beachwood, Lydia Yomtovian Frankel, IAC Midwest chair, and Karen Bar-Or, senior national activism director for IAC, told the Cleveland Jewish News the walk is meant to “allow people to go out and do something meaningful”, especially in the face of rising antisemitism in the United States and across the globe.
The first national “walk” was in 2021, Bar-Or said, intending to garner six million steps by Holocaust Remembrance Day and task walkers to log their steps in support of the cause. Now, two years later, communities host walks throughout the country – including in Cleveland, Boston, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Tenafly, N.J., Irvine, Calif., and Austin, Texas.
“Other than respecting victims and really taking time from our lives to stop and remember the atrocities of the Holocaust and honoring those who perished, we want people to feel a sense of togetherness no matter where they are,” said Bar-Or, who is based in Boston. “Knowing antisemitism has really grown, we want to make sure (the Holocaust) never happens again. There is an obvious connection between antisemitism and the Holocaust, but it’s about taking a modern stance and bringing people together around the cause. It’s about inspiring people to act.”
Yomtovian Frankel, who self-identifies as a Jewish-Israeli-American and lives in Pepper Pike, said the cause is very close to her heart, noting her husband’s parents were Holocaust survivors.
“The first time I heard about this, I immediately tried to organize something here and that, at first, was something small with friends and whoever I could muster together,” she said of the first small walk she held when the initiative launched. “But, this time, I am very lucky to be involved with these event partners. It became a lot more meaningful, especially since we are all so polarized these days. Hate and antisemitism have increased exponentially, even in our Beachwood bubble. My point was to unite on something. We want to stand for anti-hate.”
Recognizing the walk also falls on Easter Sunday, Yomtovian Frankel said she has also invited non-Jewish organizations to get involved and show solidarity.
“We know it’s Easter, but we want our allies to take just an hour out of the day to stand by us,” she said. “For me, this is talking the talk and walking the walk.”
The overall goal of the event is that it will eventually turn into a yearly affair, Yomtovian Frankel said. By keeping this top of mind on a yearly schedule, she said she hopes this helps people celebrate their Jewish pride and take a stand.
“This is the time to be proud,” she said. “We want to pass on the important message of antisemitism to younger generations too. There are so many levels to this. Being together face-to-face, the energy that it creates, there is nothing comparable to that. You can’t create that energy any other way. That’s why gathering is so important.”
Bar-Or said, “It’s about coming together and saying no to antisemitism, yes to remembering victims and yes to doing something about it, today. Yes, we have many differences - but there is no room for hate. We need to be unified and do this together.”