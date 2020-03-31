Orthodox rabbis in Cleveland on March 24 reaffirmed a March 22 COVID-19 message urging Clevelanders not to bring out-of-town guests to Greater Cleveland for Pesach.
“Unfortunately, this includes not bringing parents, or even children, that will instead have to make Yom Tov for themselves,” the statement from the Va’ad HaRabbonim of Greater Cleveland reads. “This difficult decision was made in conjunction with local health experts, and is being treated as a matter of pikuach nefashos (mortal threat).”
It references a joint statement that went out by national Orthodox groups and goes on to say, “Any exception granted previously by any Rov has been rescinded, and is no longer relevant.”
In addition, it urges Jews not to travel, not to invite local guests and, “we plead with those who have been exposed to self-quarantine.”
It also warns against bringing in people to help clean “as it may bring added exposure to this dangerous virus.”
The Va’ad last week put out a similar statement asking Clevelanders to stay home.