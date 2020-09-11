When Josh and Kiaran Kabat opened Cleveland Pickle in 2012, they had no idea how the sandwich shop would evolve.
The Kabats opened three locations – one in downtown Cleveland, one at Progressive Field and one in Lakewood – where they sold gourmet sandwiches accompanied by house-made pickles for about six years.
“We thought (Cleveland Pickle) was a great name for a sandwich shop,” Josh Kabat told the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 9. “We didn’t really go into to it wanting to be pickle people or to go into the pickle business.”
Kabat said their pickle business started out as an offshoot of the shop.
“We felt that the pickle business was doing a little bit better than the sandwich shop was and we were just happier doing the pickle business,” he said. “So we closed all the shops in 2018 and went into the pickle business full time.”
In March 2019, the Kabats started a dialogue with partners Jeff Muencz and Richard Uria and other investors affiliated with their company the US Foods Group. By October 2019, the papers were signed, the US Foods Group acquired equity in Cleveland Pickle and a new company was formed.
Cleveland Pickle products are sold at retail establishments throughout Ohio, including Heinen’s Grocery Store, Giant Eagle and Lucky’s Market.
Muencz noted Cleveland Pickle recently received kosher certification from the Orthodox Union.
“We are in a lot of stores where a lot of people who look for that designation or certification shop,” Muencz said. “It was important for us to get that.”
Uria said the company has been working closely with retailers such as grocery stores and listening to what their customers want.
“The pickle space is really happening right now,” Uria said. “There’s a lot going on in the pickle environment on a national level.”
Cleveland Pickle has been the US Foods Group’s focus; the line was recently rebranded and repackaged.
“We’re working on a fresh, new pickle product which will be more of a national pickle product for us, versus Cleveland Pickle, which is really focused on Cleveland and the state of Ohio,” Uria said. “(That) should be out in the next six to eight weeks.”
According to Kabat, pickles are “becoming a centerpiece rather than a condiment or a side item.”
“People are understanding now that this is a fat-free, carb-free, low calorie, healthy snack filled with electrolytes, antioxidants (and) all kinds of good stuff,” he said. “People are trying to eat better, to eat healthier and know where their food is coming from. We’re really trying to push that forward and I think people are appreciating that. They understand what our initiative is and I think it’s showing through our sales.”