At least nine people were shot during an incident in the early hours of July 9 on West 6th Street and Johnson Court in downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland Police responded to calls of multiple people shot outside at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to a press release shared on the department's official Facebook page. There are no fatal injuries.
Responding officers were already in the area, having been assigned to the weekly Warehouse District detail and "arrived quickly, and rendered medical aid," the release said.
"Preliminary information indicates that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene," the release stated.
Following the incident, the street was closed down for several hours for crime scene processing. Cleveland Police investigators are reviewing evidence and nearby video, and are interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center.
No additional information is available at this time, the release said, but encouraged anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can also be shared with Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.
This is a developing story.