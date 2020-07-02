The Downtown Cleveland Alliance has changed the date it will hold July 4 fireworks that were rescheduled for Sept. 19 – the first day of Rosh Hashanah – the Cleveland Jewish News has learned.
The alliance announced in May that fireworks were going to be held in September rather than July as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
“We looked at a number of factors,” Joe Marinucci, president and CEO of Cleveland Downtown Alliance, wrote the CJN in a July 2 email. “We did not give enough consideration to the Jewish new year.”
He said the alliance is waiting to publicize the second date change based on potential further guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We changed the date as soon as we realized that was the same date as the holiday,” Jonathan Stone, marketing and communications manager at the alliance, wrote the CJN in a July 2 email. “We are not publicizing the September 12th date just yet. We haven’t made the new date public.”