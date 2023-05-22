In a newly-formed partnership, Chicago Deli & Grill owner George Hamway turned over the day-to-day operations of his restaurant at 34390 Aurora Road in Solon to Cleveland Restaurant Management Group, which is comprised of Marc Glassman of Marc’s stores, Daryl Kertesz and Jon Schultz of Activity Capital, and Gregg Wasilko, Hamway told the Cleveland Jewish News May 18.
Cleveland Restaurant Management Group’s runs 11 food-oriented establishments in Greater Cleveland and employ over 250 people.
According to Hamway’s daughter, Christina Elnahass, who works at the deli, the company employees about 25 to 30 employees.
Hamway, 73, founded the deli in 1979, opening the deli when he was 30. He told the CJN he’s taking a step away from running the deli to enjoy the social side of owning a restaurant.
Elnahass said her father looks forward to maintaining a presence in the store, “and building on its legacy while incorporating the next new and exciting ideas from the Cleveland Restaurant Management team.”
Hamway said he is working toward full retirement and looking forward to spending more time with his wife, four children and seven grandchildren, and playing more golf.
He said he will continue to greet customers and share stories and warm hellos with customers, many that have been regulars for years.
“I’m not leaving just yet,” Hamway said.
Representatives from Cleveland Restaurant Management Group could not be reached for comment.