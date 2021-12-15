The city of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, Meijer, Fairmount Properties and Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation broke ground Dec. 14 on the Fairfax Market mixed-use development project in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood – which will feature Cleveland’s first Meijer store and a 196-unit apartment building.
The development, which is part of the $500 million Cleveland Innovation District, will cost $52.8 million to build the apartment building and the 40,000-square foot grocery store at East 105th Street and Cedar Road. Plans call for an opening as early as 2023.
According to a news release, the idea to bring a grocery store to Fairfax was born in 2018 by Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic and Cleveland City Council president-elect and Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin held a community forum with residents and leaders to better understand the residents needs – and how Cleveland Clinic could contribute.
What was arrived on, following the discussion and a tour of Fairfax, it was determined that food insecurity was a major issue facing residents, the release said, noting that the U.S. Department of Agriculture identifies the neighborhood as an urban food desert. The mixed use development is positioned to revitalize and transform the area and contribute to creating a healthier community, the release said.
The development is being spearheaded by Fairmount Properties in Orange, run by principals Randy Ruttenberg and Adam Fishman. The project was designed by Bialosky Cleveland and will be build by John G. Johnson Construction Company.
“This is one of the most meaningful developments Fairmount Properties has been involved in within our past 23 years,” Ruttenberg said in the release. “We are proud to contribute and bring this important economic catalyst to life. The development will benefit the Fairfax neighborhood, while providing the greater University Circle area, its residents and thousands of employees with a world-class, modern grocery store.”
The development underscores Cleveland Clinic’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health, the release said.
“I appreciated that from the start, Dr. Mihaljevic understood the importance of Cleveland Clinic’s role in the neighborhood and that residents had many areas that needed to be addressed,” Griffin said in the release. “The discussion about bringing a supermarket to the neighborhood started early, recognizing the need of the longtime Fairfax residents.”
Mihaljevic said in the release, “We are committed to partnering with community and business leaders to help strengthen the neighborhood we call home and lessen the impact of social determinants of health related to food security and employment. We are proud to be part of this collaborative project and, working together, I believe we can create a healthier community for everyone.”
Like Meijer’s smaller stores, which Cleveland Clinic leaders visited in Grand Rapid, Mich., Fairfax Market will offer an assortment of fresh food, groceries, and Meijer and national brand products, the release said. The new development will create about 50 jobs, offer competitive wages, health benefits, and a 401(k) program with a company match, according to the release.
While there are other Meijer stores in Northeast Ohio in Mentor, Seven Hills, Kent, Stow, Avon, and with plans to open a location in Richmond Heights, this will also be Meijer’s first small-format market outside of Michigan. Typical Meijer stores are about 200,000 square feet and the small-format stores are about 40,000 square feet.
“Meijer is committed to our communities, which is why we are so excited to continue our investment in the city of Cleveland with the addition of Fairfax Market,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in the release. “After the success of our four other neighborhood markets, we look forward to providing this great new store to residents of the Fairfax and surrounding neighborhoods.”
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation is “excited” to welcome Meijer and the new development to the neighborhood, executive director Denise VanLeer said in the release. Fairfax was annexed into Cleveland in 1872, and according to the release, it was for years the city’s second major retail and entertainment district. VanLeer added that the project aligns with the “vision” for Innovation Square, bringing a mixed-use, mixed-income, walkable area to the Opportunity Corridor.
“The store will occupy a gateway corner to the Fairfax neighborhood and help to spur additional development,” she said in the release. “The location allows residents easy access to fresh food and provides walkability while activating Cedar Avenue. The store provides new employment opportunities and helps to spur additional development. The development repositions underutilized and underperforming land through strategic partnerships and is proximate to growing economic hubs, which is a goal of the Innovation Square Neighborhood Plan.”
The residential component of the project, which Griffin called in the release “a great addition” to the neighborhood, will also feature a parking structure, direct connection to the market and walkable access to the Cleveland Clinic campus.