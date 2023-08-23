Ramat Negev, the southern desert region of Israel, is the Jewish state’s largest region, yet least populated, but organizations like the Negev Foundation have been working to change that.
Founded in 1992 by Sam Hoenig, Richard Bogomolny and Jack Mandel, the Cleveland-based Foundation has been focused on the development of the region. First, this was through supporting the development of agriculture technology at the Ramat Negev AgroResearch Center, but has expanded to supporting projects in health, education, community and culture, and international relations and cooperation as more communities are built in the region.
“Those have been our goals: to do whatever we can in order to help them become self-sufficient and to really create an environment where people would want to live,” Hoenig told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And we’ve been a part of that growth. No one organization can do it all, but we’re very proud of our accomplishments and how we have made a difference in what was once Israel’s stepchild, the Negev.”
He said the inspiration for the foundation came from the work of Yoel DeMalach, who founded the research center, as he looked for ways to use brackish water, the salty water found under the Negev floor, as a source of irrigation to grow food in the desert.
“We saw the work that he was doing and were very inspired, simply because it gave an opportunity for farmers to actually create farms in the southern region of Israel,” Hoenig said.
When they started the foundation, there were about 300 acres of greenhouses in the region, compared to today when there is nearly 4,500.
The foundation has supported research, development and technology at the research center over the years, which is given to local farmers for free. Outside of Israel, this technology is sold to create revenue stream for the center.
“Our intention was always to create an environment where the research center would be able to, so to speak, sell their technology, market their technology both in Israel and also internationally,” Hoenig said. “And that’s taking place today. So, it accomplishes our initial goal and objective and that is to help them create a for-profit stream that would help to replace the need for philanthropy.”
Much of that philanthropy comes from the Cleveland community where the foundation is based, but the community has also benefited from the partnership. In 2002, the foundation launched the Ohio-Israel Ag & CleanTech Initiative to improve agricultural trade and research and development between the two regions.
Other projects have been created in places like Arizona, where the desert conditions are similar to that of the Negev. The foundation, in collaboration with the U.S. government and the Hopi Reservation in Arizona, had set up a demonstration farm to use the agricultural technology and techniques there, he said.
The economy of the Negev is 85% agriculture-based, he said, but this is changing as more professionals call the region home. Hoenig said, “The future of the region is very bright,” as other industries such as energy farms, cattle farms, tourism and high-tech companies move into the region.
As the population grows, there are new schools and a large medical clinic that have been built in the region.
“It’s true pioneering,” Hoenig said. “I think that is one of the reasons why people contributed to the foundation. They’ve recognized this is Israel’s final frontier, and there’s no question as to the need for this part of the country to be developed.”