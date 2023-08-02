The International Culinary Arts & Science Institute in Chester Township is providing an opportunity to support its scholarship fund and the local restaurant industry Aug. 20 with its Cleveland’s Top Chefs: A Premier Culinary Experience event.
This indoor/outdoor event will include over a dozen local chefs as they prepare their own tasting plates for guests to enjoy as they scroll through the campus. While the institute has held other fundraisers in the past in the form of formal sit-down dinners, this will be the inaugural event of its kind.
“We’re hoping that this is going to be the first of many,” Linda Bodner, member of the ICASI Scholarship Fund board of directors, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 27. “The support from the local chefs in the community has been amazing.”
She said this event is a move away from the more formal events to offer a fresh, fun change following the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the pandemic hit the institute and the restaurant industry hard as donations were more scarce and restaurants continue to run short-staffed.
“We’re hoping that this event is going to encourage people who maybe were thinking about a career in culinary arts to maybe follow their dreams,” said Bodner, a congregant of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and a resident of Moreland Hills. “And if they can get some financial help through a scholarship, we might be able to get some more students trained, who in turn, can help the restaurants who are in dire need.”
In addition to the tasting plates from the chefs’ stations, there will also be opportunities to win raffles, such as a seven-night gastronomic tour of Sicily for two, private cooking class for 12 with Loretta Paganini, private barbecue or sushi cooking class for 12 with chef Tim McCoy, a fully stocked booze bar cart or dine around Cleveland gift card baskets.
While the proceeds of the event benefit the scholarship fund to support students, it’s also a networking opportunity as many of the featured chefs have hired graduates of the institute.
Bodner shared the example of Alex Murza, a student and Ukrainian refugee, who was awarded a scholarship for a full semester at the institute.
“He’s one example of how this can actually make a difference and change somebody’s life,” she said. “He is aspiring to be a chef, and we’re hoping that this kind of event might connect him with other culinary opportunities.”
Featured chefs Dante Boccuzzi and Matt Mytro echoed this goal as they have both hired students from ICASI to work at their restaurants.
“What I love most about (Paganini’s) school is that she trains the future chefs and future cooks of Cleveland,” Boccuzzi from Dante Boccuzzi Restaurant Group told the CJN July 27. “And it’s a great resource for business owners like myself. I hire at least two or three students every year for my different locations.”
Boccuzzi, a resident of the Cleveland neighborhood of Tremont, owns several restaurants including Ginko, Next Door, Goma, Coda, Dante’s Inferno and Dukes ‘N’ Boots. At his station, he plans to embrace Italian cuisine with one of his signature dishes, a slow poached smoked salmon with fennel variations and aged balsamic vinegar.
Mytro, along with his Flour Restaurant co-owner Paul Minnillo, is also adding an Italian twist was a play on sweet corn sauteed with Calabrian chile butter, pecorine cheese, topped with feta and poached shrimp.
“I think in our industry, it’s harder to find employees these days, or it’s even harder to find employees that have the proper skill settings,” Mytro, a resident of Seven Hills, told the CJN. “So, helping out for this fundraiser to help scholarships for students is obviously going to be good for our industry.”
Other featured chefs will include John Stropki of Cru Uncorked; Zach Ladner of Giovanni’s; Terry Bell, the Cleveland Cavs’ executive chef; Dave Gromelski of Sara’s Place; Talia Trovato & Hedy Pastran of Coppia; Ismail Samad of Wake Robin Fermented Foods & Loiter; Eric Wells of Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services; Kelli Hanley Potts & Erin O’Connor of Cleveland Field Kitchen; Kristen Barnes of Sweet Bean; Jessica and Cori Anter of Cousa Mamas; Michael Stefan Czich of BBQ; Mia Humphrey of Culinary by Design; Kevin Keough of Kevin is Always Mixing, and more.