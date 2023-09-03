The International Culinary Arts & Science Institute in Chester Township held its Cleveland’s Top Chefs: A Premier Culinary Experience event Aug. 20. Over 300 tickets were sold as the all-volunteer event featuring local chefs benefited the ICASI Scholarship Fund. “It was so great to see the students volunteer their time to work side by side with the 20 chefs who participated and volunteered for this amazing cause,” committee member Emilia Pollina, told the Cleveland Jewish News. Chef and restaurateur Dante Boccuzzi was also honored with an award for his years of supporting ICASI.
developing
Cleveland’s Top Chefs attracts more than 300
-
- Posted
- Comments
CJN Most Popular
-
8 to be inducted into Shaker Heights Alumni Hall of Fame
-
Bialy’s Bagels expands menu with bagel sandwiches
-
Shaker Heights resolution to keep charter amendment off ballot
-
Hatzalah Cleveland forming in Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, University Heights
-
The J, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation unveil new recovery room
CJN Most Popular
-
8 to be inducted into Shaker Heights Alumni Hall of Fame
-
Bialy’s Bagels expands menu with bagel sandwiches
-
Shaker Heights resolution to keep charter amendment off ballot
-
Hatzalah Cleveland forming in Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, University Heights
-
The J, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation unveil new recovery room