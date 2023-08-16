Cleveland Scene, and three other former Euclid Media Group publications, were sold to Chava Communications, a newly-formed San Antonio-based media, marketing and events company, in a deal that finalized on Aug. 9.
Chava is owned by former Euclid Media Group partners and husband-and-wife duo Michael Wagner and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner. Scene and the other publications, Orlando Weekly, Creative Loafing Tampa and the San Antonio Current, were four of eight publications that were owned and operated by the Cleveland-based Euclid Media Group after its December 2013 formation.
As of the sale, Euclid Media Group has dissolved, with its four other publications purchased by former Euclid Media Group partner Chris Keating. Those publications include Detroit Metro Time, St. Louis Riverfront Times, Cincinnati CityBeat and LEO Weekly.
Financial terms for either sale were not disclosed.
Andrew Zelman, publisher of Cleveland Scene and former Euclid Media Group partner, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 14 that Euclid Media Group was never meant to last forever.
“Cassandra and Michael, and Chris have all been involved since the beginning of Euclid Media Group and were involved throughout,” he said. “They became more interested in having more stake in the ownership (of these publications) and we decided it was time to move away from that aspect. So, it evolved into (each of them having) visions and plans for their separate companies, and we felt it was time to move forward with that plan.”
Zelman said he trusted both the Chava team and Keating with their acquisitions since he “knew they worked with these papers longer than we had,” so he felt “secure faith” that they could handle the publications going forward. Zelman will stay on as publisher of Cleveland Scene. Chava’s acquisition of the four publications includes 46 employees, including 11 with Cleveland Scene. No layoffs are planned with the purchase.
“It was never intended to be that Euclid Media Group would be around for 50 years,” Zelman said. “We didn’t have a timeline we were looking at. The media world is ever-evolving and changing, and we felt that 10 years was a good run. We started with four publications and added four more. We just felt it was the right time to switch it up.”
Wagner and Yardeni Wagner have a combined 35 years of industry experience, according to a news release. Both worked as chief operating officer and vice president of marketing, respectively, under Euclid Media Group before its dissolution. While under Euclid Media Group, Wagner oversaw the Orlando, Tampa and San Antonio publications.
Along with the four papers, Chava also acquired Local Culture, a full-service marketing agency in San Antonio.
“As someone who has worked in the independent media industry for 25 years, this is the next big step,” Wagner, Chava founder and CEO, said in the news release. “Alongside our colleagues, Cassandra and I have poured a lot of soul into our publications, websites, event and clients.”
His wife, Yardeni Wagner, serves as co-founder and chief marketing officer. She told the CJN by email on Aug. 11 that the name Chava is inspired by her paternal grandmother, “who was a beacon of resilience and radiance despite a life marked by hardship.” She said her grandmother lived in Israel, which is where her father is from.
Both Yardeni Wagner and Wagner are Jewish, but neither is from Cleveland.
“We are looking forward to bringing forth positive change including a new reader membership program, and a reimagining of some of Cleveland’s most beloved Scene events, like the Flavor and United We Brunch dining festivals,” Yardeni Wagner said.
Zelman said the team was “very happy” to see Cleveland Scene and the three other publications go to a Jewish-led company. Zelman was honored as a member of the CJN’s 2018 class of 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe.
“It is special for us to be part of Chava Communications,” he said. “Michael and Cassandra expressed interest in adding Scene to their group, and it was Michael’s idea to make it work this way – four with one and four with the other. Chris has also been more hands-on in recent years with the four publications he picked up. So, Michael just saw this as part of his plan to have Cleveland, paired with the other three he has.”
A Cleveland Scene reader while growing up, Zelman said no immediate changes will be observed by readers. But, leadership has been working on engaging with the public more - seeking information on why they read Cleveland Scene, what they like and what they don’t like. Readers may also eventually see new events here that are held in other cities and vice versa as the new ownership settles in, he added.
“Around the time of the sale, we sent out an email blast to our subscribers and are doing reader surveys,” he said. “As we continue to gather more information, it is possible we could potentially make changes or shift focus. We want people to provide us with feedback.”
Cleveland Scene launched in 1970 and is in its 54th publication year, Zelman said. With that longevity in mind, he said the team has every intention of cultivating that legacy.
“We believe it’s the longest lasting, still surviving alternative weekly in the United States,” he said. “We’re very proud of that. In that regard, I don’t see much changing. Obviously, it’s a new corporation and ownership group, but other than that, I don’t think you’ll see much difference in the future. We will just find as many ways as we can to work together, which you have to do in the media world.”