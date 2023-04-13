Cleveland SCORE has partnered with The Presidents’ Council to assist with free mentoring, workshops and educational services designed to help current and future generations of African American small businesses be even more successful within Northeastern Ohio in which the council serves, according to a news release.
The partnership’s goal is to leverage SCORE’s nationwide business resources to support the council’s mission of acting as a catalyst for inclusion and supporting current and future generations of African American entrepreneurs for successful wealth creation through and, among other things, entrepreneurial support in Northeast Ohio, the release said.
“The Presidents’ Council is thrilled to partner with SCORE to increase our capacity for mentorship,’’ Ashley R. Evans, vice president of programs and business solutions for the President’s Council, said in the release. “Mentorship for black businesses is crucial as business ownership is often a fast-paced, constantly changing environment that requires constant learning. Mentorship helps shorten this learning curve and often provides hands on help and experience in an ever-changing environment.”
Bob Cohen, co-chairman of the Cleveland SCORE chapter, said in the release, “We are thrilled to team up with the Presidents’ Council to support local black businesses and emerging entrepreneurs in Northeast Ohio. Our chapter is very excited about the opportunity to lend our diverse sets of skills and experiences to mentor African American businesses and help the Presidents’ Council’s clients achieve their livelong dreams of building successful businesses.’’
SCORE serves Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron and Erie counties.