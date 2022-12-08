The city of Cleveland selected the historic ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Ave. as the site of a Cleveland Division of Police headquarters.
The city will begin negotiations for the site with a team led by TurnDev Development in Beachwood and expects to have legislation ready for Cleveland City Council in January 2023.
The 250,000-square-foot ArtCraft site frees up 2001 Payne Ave., the public safety center and the Opportunity Corridor site for other potential revenue-generating uses.
“The city remains excited about the future of Opportunity Corridor and bringing high-quality, accessible jobs to the corridor,” Jeff Epstein, Cleveland’s chief of integrated development, said in a news release. “This decision opens up an incredibly valuable site for future development and job creation.”
The city received six proposals in response to its October 2022 request.
“This site presents the best combination of location, timing, functionality, and cost while meeting the needs of our division of police,” Mayor Justin M. Bibb said in the release. “I appreciate the hard work and due diligence of the team to ensure we deliver on this important project.”
The redevelopment of the ArtCraft site will be an adaptive reuse of a vacant historic building in a prominent and highly visible Superior Avenue location that is transit accessible and has highway access, the release stated.
“We support the ArtCraft building recommendation and are excited about moving forward,” Police Chief Wayne Drummond said in the release. “This new location will benefit our future direction tremendously, allowing us to not only move into our permanent home sooner, but also increase efficiency by having all HQ functions under one roof.”