With increased health concerns and a warning from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine against large gatherings of people, Cleveland sporting events could see changes to who’s able to sit in the stands in the coming days.

“The great concern is indoor events where there are spectators,” DeWine said in a press conference March 10. “The recommendation is for indoor events, where there are spectators, that there be no spectators and that the event can continue on with the athletes and for the people for that competition to take place.”

The remainder of the Mid-American Conference Tournaments was canceled for both men and women, MAC officials announced in a statement released to Twitter March 12.

The cancellation revokes a previous decision announced March 10 by MAC officials to have the tournaments played in front of closed spectators consisting of credentialed school personnel, media, official members of the teams and players’ family members, previously described to the CJN by David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland.

Scheduled at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for both tournaments, the MAC Tournament had started for women March 11 and was supposed to go through March 14. For men, it was supposed to start March 12.

Those who purchased tickets will be given a full refund or a ticket to next year’s tournament.

The tournaments' cancellations, while done as a health precaution, will have a direct effect on Cleveland's local economy, Gilbert said.

“For the MAC, what I would tell you is you have games going on between the men’s and women’s tournaments for four days, typically the final game will have well in excess of 10,000 people in attendance,” Gilbert said March 11. “A large portion of those fans are from out of market and a lot always depends on what schools and how far they have to travel, but it’s a significant event every year in terms of the numbers of people from out of town and the impact that it has on the local economy.”

First- and second-round games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March 20 and March 22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also be played with restricted attendance.

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship from March 11 to March 14 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva is also now closed to the public with no spectators allowed. The championship features over 400 student-athletes from across the nation competing for a range of titles.

In a news release submitted on the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s website, Marie Scovron, NCAA assistant director, championships and alliances, said officials were trying to find a secure alternate location for fan viewing of the championships' live stream and would update the public once that was discovered.

The event was estimated to generate over $375,000 in economic impact to the region before the spectator closure, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s website.

The American Cornhole League 2020 National Championship coming to the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland March 13 to March 15 is still scheduled to happen, but with amped health precautions and limited attendance.

The weekend of free events originally open to the public has 1,100 people registered from 30-plus states as either competitors or spectators, Gilbert said.

The ACL announced through a news release March 11 on its website it will be making numerous changes to the championship to allow it to continue, including limiting attendance to players, officials, employees and sponsors; adding hand sanitizer at the front entrances and high traffic areas; putting sanitizing wipe access available throughout the event venue; and that cleaning services with the venue operator will be increased.

Spectator refunds are available at iplayacl.com by filling out a support ticket.

The championship will be broadcast by ESPN3 and was estimated to generate $800,000 in economic impact for Northeast Ohio before the attendance limitations, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s website.

The MLB announced March 12 that spring training games would be canceled and Opening Day would be delayed at least two weeks.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans," read a statement from the league. "MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus."

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

The Cleveland Cavaliers said in a March 12 statement from the team and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that no Cavs players were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. If any players or staff were to experience symptoms, they would be tested and undergo self-quarantine, the organization said.

The Cavs hosted the Utah Jazz for a March 2 game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The statement released by the team said the risk of infection "is felt to be relatively low at this point, given the date the game was played and the fact that none of our players or staff working in close proximity to the court and locker rooms have experienced any symptoms thus far."

The Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are developing a compensation plan to continue paying staff affected by the changes to the event schedule, according to the statement.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced a pause to the 2019-20 hockey season March 12, starting with the games that night.

This revokes the previous decision announced March 11 made by both the Cleveland Monsters and the Columbus Blue Jackets that they would play without spectators. The Monsters' next game at the FieldHouse would have been March 15, and the Blue Jacket's next game at Nationwide Arena would have been March 12.

“If you look just across the world in terms of what’s happening with the coronavirus, the travel and tourism industry is certainly one of the most hard hit, so the effect that Cleveland will see is in that realm,” Gilbert said. “I think that it’s a difficult situation, so it’s hard to imagine almost any business right now anywhere around the world somehow not being affected by this.

“Situations are changing daily. This will pass and it will have had an effect. We have to do our best to plan for it and put our energy into the things we can control.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.