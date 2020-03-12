With increased health concerns and a warning from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine against large gatherings of people, Cleveland sporting events could see changes to who’s able to sit in the stands in the coming days.

“The great concern is indoor events where there are spectators,” DeWine said in a press conference March 10. “The recommendation is for indoor events, where there are spectators, that there be no spectators and that the event can continue on with the athletes and for the people for that competition to take place.”

The Mid-American Conference Tournaments for both men and women at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will be closed to the general public. The tournaments will continue as scheduled for women starting March 11 through March 14 and for men starting March 12, David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, told the CJN.

Only credentialed school personnel, media, official members of the teams and players’ family members will be allowed in attendance. Those who purchased tickets will be given a full refund or a ticket to next year’s tournament.

This change in a loss of spectators, while serving as a health precaution, will have an effect on the tournaments’ profits, Gilbert said.

“For the MAC, what I would tell you is you have games going on between the men’s and women’s tournaments for four days, typically the final game will have well in excess of 10,000 people in attendance,” Gilbert said March 11. “A large portion of those fans are from out of market and a lot always depends on what schools and how far they have to travel, but it’s a significant event every year in terms of the numbers of people from out of town and the impact that it has on the local economy.”

First- and second-round games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March 20 and March 22 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also be played with restricted attendance.

The NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship from March 11 to March 14 at SPIRE Institute in Geneva is still expected to continue as of March 11, Gilbert said. The championship features over 400 student-athletes from across the nation competing for a range of titles. The event is estimated to generate over $375,000 in economic impact to the region, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s website.

Also unphased by the coronavirus is the American Cornhole League 2020 National Championship coming to the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland March 13 to March 15, where 1,100 people from 30-plus states – both competitors and spectators – registered for the events that are free and open to the public, Gilbert said. It will be broadcast by ESPN3 and is estimated to generate $800,000 in economic impact for Northeast Ohio, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission’s website as of March 11.

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Now there will be no games at all, at least for the time being. A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hosted the Jazz on March 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, are one of four teams to self-quarantine as a precaution.

The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors are also being asked to self-quarantine, Windhorst reported.

The Cleveland Monsters’ announced March 11 their games at the fieldhouse will be played without spectators starting March 15. Also on March 11, the Columbus Blue Jackets reversed a previous decision of theirs and announced they will play their hockey games without spectators at Nationwide Arena. The NHL on March 12 will provide an update on the season based on coronavirus concerns.

“If you look just across the world in terms of what’s happening with the coronavirus, the travel and tourism industry is certainly one of the most hard hit, so the effect that Cleveland will see is in that realm,” Gilbert said. “I think that it’s a difficult situation, so it’s hard to imagine almost any business right now anywhere around the world somehow not being effected by this.

“Situations are changing daily. This will pass and it will have had an effect. We have to do our best to plan for it and put our energy into the things we can control.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.